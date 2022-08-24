Announcements: The We Care Missions Food Distribution program will be held on Friday, August 26 at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

Leader Training/County Council meeting for the MSMHV Clubs is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30.

A reception welcoming Alan Lumpkin, new Scott County School District Superintendent to begin his duties to the administration, staff and students will be held on Monday, August 29. All interested in attending are invited from 4-6 p.m. at the Scott County School district Central Office, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest.

Congratulations to: Morton native Ashley McDougal on returning to the staff at MHS as a Panther serving as the Health and Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach.

To: Pulaski native/graduate of Morton High School, Brunell Boozer and her spouse Carl Robert Howorth on the celebration of their birthday anniversaries (95th and 98th) hosted by their children Pam Howorth her husband and Brian Howorth. The event was held in the Fellowship Hall of Raymond Road Baptist Church.

Prayers and concern for: Betty Eure, Bobbie Hodges, Jimmy “Pops” Perritt and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum, Gay Stephenson, “Cookie” Lovett and Peggy Barnes.

Sympathy to the families of: Patsy Brooks Jones, Flossie Measells, Davie Lee Weams, Infant Axel Russell, William Jarry Porter, Jimmy Boykin Stokes, Jimmy Paul Dobbs, Robert Craft, Margaret Upton, James Creel and Dink Rainy Gibson and Edna Earl Davis Gibson.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Melvin and Frisky Roland were honored to be invited to the Birthday Anniversaries honoring Carl Robert (98) and Brunell Boozer (95) Howorth. Siblings/cousins from both the Howorth/Mangum and Boozer families plus many friends attended. Brunell’s sisters Beth Churchwell and Sadie Whitehead and their extended families were all able to come from many locations to be part of the wonderful occasion. Travelers came from Tennessee, Florida, Washington D. C. and the longest trip a flight from California.