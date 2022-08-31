Announcements: Correction-Homemaker’s Fair/Lunch & Learn will be held on Tuesday, September 13 (not September 23 as reported). Those Scott County residents wishing to register exhibits in the Homemaker’s Fair must have them at the Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on Monday, September 12 during office hours. Exhibits will be available for viewing at 11:30, 9/13/22. For more information call 601-469-4241.

Prayer Service is held every Wednesday morning at Scott County Courthouse at 10:00 a. m.

Prayers and concern for: Henry Ford Mangum, all victims of the flood waters in our state especially Morton natives Johnny Sims and Toney Hollingshead, residents evacuated from their Peachtree Village assisted living lodgings and continued concern for Betty Eure, Bro. Scott Mangum, Peggy Barnes and Gary Risher.

Sympathy to the families of: Maurine Pruitt Goodson, Della Mae Fitzhugh, Shelia Thompson Warren, Edward Hennington (request of Helen Watkins), Ann Street Miskelly (mother-in-law of Morton High School graduate Gera Miles {Mrs. Chip} Miskelly, Jimmy Dale Gibbs and Genelle Cooper (Mrs. Joe) Beard.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Jimmie and Peggy Lewis report a brief visit to Atlanta for a visit and Birthday anniversary celebration with daughter Rosiland recently. The dinner celebration was held at the Forks and Flavors Restaurant in Kennesaw , Georgia.

If travelin’ to various sports events or Labor Day outings, please be safe. May your favorite team win!

Sittin’ and thinkin’: September, from the Latin word septem, “seven” because this had been the seventh month of the early calendar. As we approach the dreaded hurricane season, the names of 2022 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin (Gulf and East coast) and who names them are: Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, Walter…Who names them? Names for each season are chosen by The World Meteorological Organization. Lists have been maintained since 1953 (originally by the National Hurricane Center). The list from 2016 is being used again, so don’t be surprised if some sound familiar. Names of especially destructive hurricanes are usually retired and not used again. Those that are not retired from the 2022 list will be used again in the 2028 season.