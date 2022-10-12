Announcements: “Family Night Bingo” at Morton Public Library has been rescheduled for Thursday evening, October 20 from 5:00-6:45. All ages are invited to purchase Bingo cards at $1.00 each to play for prizes left from the Silent Auction and donated items.

Barter Day has returned to Roosevelt State Park, sponsored by Morton Chamber of Commerce and Friends of the Park. Activities including vendors, live entertainment and a new “Salsa Tasting Contest” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Those interested in entering the “Salsa Tasting Contest,” have a vendor booth, or questions concerning fees, etc. contact Morton Camber of Commerce at lisa.alford.104@yahoo.com.

A conversation with Park Manager, Pam Holman was interesting/encouraging concerning the MANY improvements (housing, landscaping, camping/restroom facilities) that have been completed or are underway. So please go out and visit this wonderful treasure right in our back yard.

Leader Training for Scott County MS-MHV members and everyone interested will be held at the MSU/Scott County Extension facility, Forest on Oct. 25 at 1:30 p.m.

The 2022 MS State Fair 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Schedule for Week Two: Open Dairy Cattle-Friday, October 14, Jr. Dairy Goat and Poultry-Friday, October 14, Meat/Boer Goats-Friday/Saturday, October 14 & 15, Jr. Dairy Cattle-Saturday, October 15, Open Dairy Goat-Saturday/Sunday, October 15 & 16.

Welcome Dr. Evan Ciarloni to the practice of Internal Medicine at Clark Medical Clinic. He was introduced to the area through Ochsner Rush Health during a Meet and Greet event.

Congratulations to: Dylan Davis and Max Gainey on being named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist 2023. The graduating senior, East Rankin Academy students will participate in the ongoing process to become National Merit Finalist 2023.

To: Dr. Lauren Phipps, DDS on being one of the Top 20 Under 40 for Oxford/Lafayette County In a program sponsored by the “Oxford Eagle”. She is the granddaughter of Mary Jo Walsh.

To: Joe and Jaqueline McDougle on the celebration of their 51st Wedding anniversary.

Prayers and concern for: Katie Miles, Keeton Moore, Virginia Mangum and continued concern for Linda Nichols.

Sympathy to the families of: Emma Lee May, Alvin ‘Buck’ Harris Seaney, Jim Lackey and J. E. Logan (request of the Melvin Roland’s).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Freida Jo Crotwell, Ruby Lucroy, Ranae’ Thompson and Kay Fisher of Brandon have returned from a wonderful trip exploring the wonders of Washington and Oregon. Flying to Seattle gave them a time for brief tours of the famous Fish Market. Following mostly beachside highways they enjoyed part of the Lewis and Clark Trail, Multnoma Falls Bridge, the Columbia river scenic area, hiking on Mt. Hood, Crater Lake, Coco Beach where they were amazed by the ocean species exposed during low tide clinging to the reefs (colorful starfish and all kinds of sea life). They also especially enjoyed picking fresh fruit in the orchards and selecting specialty produce at the many fresh air markets along the highways and byways. Their accommodations in the small towns and villages were pleasant experiences.

Morton MS-MHV Club members/guest enjoyed their annual October “About Mississippi” outing beginning with “Dutch Treat” meal at Genna Bena restaurant in Brandon. Frisky and Mel Roland were hosts providing appetizers for the 13 present. The devotion and Pledge to the American Flag was presented by Helen Watkins and the blessing by Kathy Warren. Following the delicious meals served so efficiently by our waitress, Shannon, several members/guest toured the Mustard Seed in Brandon. Watching the most talented artists working their magic on their ceramic, paintings and other crafts with their instructors, volunteer mentors was very inspiring. Lots of hugs and chats with those who reside there and some that come to their workshops from home was uplifting. Shopping in the Seedster Store gave an opportunity to purchase one of a kind items to enjoy or “gift” to family and friends. Those dining were: Gail Griffin, Sarah Huff, Diane Kirk, Florence Measells, Sig and Jerry Miles, Frances Perrit, Christy Phillips, Judy Stegall, Frisky and Melvin Roland, Kathy Warren and Helen Watkins. Gail, Sarah, Diane, Florence, the Miles’, Frances, Christy, the Roland’s, Kathy and Helen bearing gifts selected from the “need” list toured/shopped at the Mustard Seed.