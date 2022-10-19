Announcements: Don’t forget “Fun Bingo Night” at Morton Public Library on Thursday evening beginning at 5 p.m. Cards are $1 each and prizes are items left over from silent auction fundraisers and donated gifts.

Friday, October 21st will be the last day that Morton Public Library will be open. The next three weeks will be dedicated to work preparations leading to the installation of new flooring.

Barter Day at Roosevelt State Park is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. A Salsa Tasting Contest will be new to the many other events.

October is Clergy Appreciation Month. You are encouraged to do something nice for your pastor/minister, if only a note of gratitude/encouragement.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines for FedEx, UPS & USPS: Fed Ex Freight Economy/Ground Economy-December 8; All other FedEx Freight /FedEx Ground-December 14; FedEx Express Saver/FedEx 3 Day Freight-December 20; FedEx 2 Day Freight & 2 Day AM-December 21; FedEx 1 Day Freight ,FO/PO/SO/Extra Hours-December 22; FedEx Same Day-December 23…UPS: UPS 3Day Select-Dec. 3; UPS 2 Day Air-Dec. 21; UPS Next Day Air-Dec. 22; UPS Ground varies, calculate online at ups.com/ctc…USPS: USPS Retail Ground (Alaska only)-Dec. 2; USPS Retail Ground/First Class Mail-Dec. 17; Priority Mail Express (Alaska & Hawaii)-Dec. 21; PSPS Priority Mail Express (Contiguous U. S.)-Dec. 23.

Congratulations to: Those students, representing Morton High School, at the Forest-Scott County Technology and Career Center who were featured as the Outstanding Students for the First Nine Weeks of the year: Macy McMillan-Healthcare and Clinical Services II and Emilio Jose-Automotive Service Technician.

To: Anslee Boyd, representing Morton, on the Student Body Association at ECCC as treasurer for 2022-23 school year. She was elected by vote of the student body.

To: Morton native, David Farris, on being elected Alderman to serve the constituents of Ward 6, Brandon.

Prayers and concern for: Don and Louise Conckle of Pompano Beach Florida (request of the Mel Roland’s), Mr. Eddie Spann (Principal of The MS School for the Blind), Infant Miller Gamberi of Louisiana, Billy Easterling, Ira Donald and continued concern for Linda Nichols and Bro. Scott Mangum.

Sympathy to the families of: Tanner Scott Yarbrough, Ollie Stewart, Debbie Pace Park, Charles Thornton, Clark Dennis, Jimmy Dale Coward, William ‘Albert’ Waters, Randy Dean Carter, Jones and J. E. Logan (request of the Mel Roland’s), and Travis Jones.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Darlene Register and her best Friend Darlene Epple (school friends since 2nd grade and throughout graduation from Forest Hill High School) along with eight friends enjoyed a wonderful trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama. While there they enjoyed shopping in Foley, the beaches, dining out at many good restaurants and drifting along the Lazy River pool attraction.

Some Morton residents report enjoying attending the “Cruising on the Coast” event. Peggy and Jimmie Lewis along with Nikita and Jerrell Chambers took in the weekend festivities.

Kelly Nash and his boyhood friend Kevin Duffy also report visiting the event from Monday through Thursday activities. Kelly usually takes an antique vehicle and cruises along, but this time they just enjoyed the sights offered there.

A most impressive Community event took place on Sunday, October 16 with the consecration of the new We care Mission food distribution facility. Pastor Rev. Shelia Cumbest, Morton UMC, opened the celebration with prayer. The present Board of Directors was introduced (Bob Lyle, Ruby Lucroy, Orlando Buitrago, Jerry Harris, Fred Johnson Andre’ Hollis and Freida Jenkins). Special guest was Charlene Fugit Wicker, daughter of Billie (Mrs. Frank) Fugit who had the vision to provide the services now continuing for more than twenty five years. Dedicated volunteers from throughout the churches, community, businesses and civil servants gathered to recognize all involved. Jimmy Farris was recognized for continuing the vision and adding other services for religious and charitable purposes. Following the reading of the proclamation of consecration that will be placed in the building, Bro. Wilkinson. Pastor of First Baptist Church of Morton delivered a prayer of dedication and blessing of the lunch meal that was enjoyed in the fellowship Hall of Morton UMC.