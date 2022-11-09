Announcements: Creative Christmas, sponsored by MSU/Scott County Extension Service (MHV) scheduled for Thursday, November 17 has been canceled due to lack of vendors.

Veteran’s Day celebration will be held on Friday, November 11 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School, Morton. All veterans, family members and friends are invited/encouraged to honor those who have served to preserve our freedom. The staff is pleased to sponsor this event that will feature the guest keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Davis Alexander, Commander 1st 204 Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Newton.

Congratulations to: ERA Girls Cross Country team on their defense of their 5A title for the second time (2021 & 2022).

To: Sebastopol Spirit Band for being named State Champions in the 1A contests for the second consecutive time.

To: Celebrating her Birthday Anniversary (October 28), Kathy Warren who was surprised with a day honoring her by son Brent and wife Tracey, daughter Madyson and friend Garrett Ward.

To: Shirley Sawyer and son Tommy Sawyer on their shared birthday October 31.

To: Those football team members representing Morton/Scott County who were named in the Clarion Ledger with “Players to Watch” leading up to their playoff games…Kendrick “Pee Wee” Boyd-Morton with, 56 tackles, two for loss and six interceptions in 10 games; Javion Butler leading Scott Central with 927 yards and 13 TD’s; Austin Goss-Scott Central led the defending Class 2A champions with 1,878 yards, 23 TD’s and eight interceptions, he also has 397 yards and five rushing touchdowns. However unfortunately Morton lost their first playoff game to Raleigh. But Scott Central will continue 2A competition following defeat of Nanih Waiwya and Lake to continue in the 2A playoffs after defeating Pisgah. Sebastopol will enter the first round of their 1A playoff game against Bay Springs.

Prayers and concern for: Edward Peebles of Louisiana (brother of Sarah Strohm), Jeanne Nelson of California (aunt of Diane Kirk), Betsy Comfort and continued for Bro. Scott Mangum.

Sympathy to the families of: Jackson Policeman Michael Tarrio (motorcycle accident), Mary Joan Miller, Gaynell Bradford, Dennis Squires, Larue Barnes, John Rushing, Jr., Benny Wilkerson and Reba Johns (mother of Wanda Pace and Debbie Herring).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Morton MSMHV club members met for the November meeting in the charming home of Sarah Strohm where She and Frisky Roland acted as hostesses for the refreshments provided by all members present. Sarah presented the devotion and prayer/blessing, and Sargent at Arms, Bobbie Hodges led in the Pledge to the American flag. A brief business meeting was conducted and a delightful time of dining and socializing continued through the afternoon.

Melvin and Frisky Roland, during their weekend on the MSU campus for the MSU-Auburn football game, enjoyed a lunch date with their friend Barbara Tucker, resident of Starkville and her daughter Laura Haynes from California. Barbara and her husband the late Alan were former Rolling Bulldog RV members. Dining at the Camp House restaurant (additional dining location by the Starkville Cafe in business since 1945 in town) gave the foursome time to really remember the good times travelin’ together and learning to know Laura. The football game (MSU winning after trying so hard to Loose) was just a little “icing on the cake” for Bulldog fans.

Sittin’ and thinkin’, November from the Latin word novem, “nine” because this had been the ninth month of the Roman calendar. Weather proverbs for November-A heavy November snow eill last till April; Thunder in November, a fertile year; Flowers in bloom late in autumn indicate a bad winter.

Ben Franklin’s comments on the National bird. “For my part, I wish the bald eagle had not been chosen as the representative of our country; he is a bird of bad moral character; he does not get his living honestly…like those among men who live by sharping and robbing…he is generally poor;and often very lousy. Besides, he is a rank coward; the little king-bird, not bigger than a sparrow, attacks him boldly and drives him out of the district…for truth, the turkey is in comparison a much more respectable bird, and a true original native of America. Eagles have been found in all countries, but the turkey was peculiar to ours”.