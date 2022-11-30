Announcements: Thursday, December 1st will be a busy day/evening at Morton Public Library. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. citizens of the area are invited to donate/purchase, or both, cookies for a fundraiser swap of two dozen cookies at $10 per platter. From 5:30-6:45 plan to attend the 2022 “Open House” featuring the renovations (new flooring, new furniture, fresh paint and new sufficient lighting).

Friday, December 2nd from 6:00-7:30 is for the community to enjoy Cookies With Santa at Morton Activities Center-Farris Park.

The Annual Christmas Parade will make the way through city streets on Monday, December 5.

A word of appreciation goes out to those who donated pies, purchased pies, or made monetary donations to the Friends of Morton Public Library fundraiser. More than $250 is realized toward needs of the library.

Congratulations to: Scott Central High School Football team members, coaching staff and administration (FANS) as they advance toward 2A State Championship when playing Charleston at 3 p.m. Saturday.

To: Cynthia Wicker on being named Morton Elementary School “Teacher of the Year” 2022-23. Ms. Wicker has taken on many responsibilities including Jr. BETA club, Student Council, Teacher Support Team and Panther Academy. Teachers and students testify that her passion spills over into her daily lessons and they love and respect her.

To: Linda Crotwell on the celebration of her Birthday Anniversary held at the home of her daughter Gera and Vince Bynum and grandson Hudson. Scores of family members, friends and special Bridge Club members, most from out of town joined to honor the occasion. Those present saluted her for 80 steps along her path of life. However, be on the lookout for a beautiful 40 year old platinum blond loose on the highway in her red Corvette Rag Top Convertible birthday gift. Seriously, Linda, personal prayers for God’s continued rich blessings for you throughout the years from the Roland’s.

Prayers and concern for: Janet Shoemaker, Dr. Jimmy Lee Dodd (request of the Melvin Roland’s), Nathan Robertson (grandson of Linda Risher), infant Miller Gamberi of Louisiana (request of Bobbie, Mrs. Hal Roland) and continued concern for Ira Donald and Ford Mangum.

Sympathy to the families of: Rev. Scott Sellers Mangum, Benjamin Hutch McGehee, Charles “Billy” Coward, David Lee Davis, Jr., Shirley Jean Moore, Charles Anthony Bragg, Eva Nell Bailey, Galterene Gainey, John Angelo Rosa, Bobbie Jean Cumberland Shoemaker, Billy Ray Alexander, Sr., Margaret Clay Overby Davis and Frank “Pop” Roncali (continued from last week-dropped of by my computer)…new: Mike Christopher (co-worker of Quentin Moore), Joan Batchelor Shelby, Charles Harris, John Herron, Inez Usry Sims, Bobby Moore, Mildred Medders and Emma Joyce Eubanks.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Hope that your Thanksgiving Holiday was one of true Thankfulness with family/friends and safe travels for those driving, flying, etc.