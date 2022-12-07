Announcements: Photos with Santa at Morton Public Library on Thursday, December 8. Call the library 601-732-6288 for info concerning time, fees (if applies), etc.

We Care Missions Food Distribution dates for December: Friday, December 9 and Friday, December 16 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The Morton Touchdown Club has extended appreciation from the MHS Coaching Staff and Team to Morton United Methodist Church for hosting before home games with food and fellowship during football season.

The Central Mississippi Library System - Morton Public Library wishes to express sincere gratitude to Mayor Gerald Keeton and the City of Morton Board of Aldermen for voting to approve funding for the new flooring in the main service area. Following a proposal presented to the Board by Library Manager, Kelly Brown, attended by several interested local citizens the approval was noted.

Friends of Morton Public Library approved purchase of new furnishings in the service area with funds raised with many fundraising efforts providing approximately $5,000 plus toward this effort.

New Stage theatre will present “The sound of Music” at 7:00 p.m. on December 8-10, 15-17, 20-21 and at 2:00 p.m. on December 11 and December 18. For ticket information call the box office at 601-948-3533.

Congratulations to: MHS senior, Jadyn Miles, Lady Panther Softball team member on signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Holmes Community College, Goodman, MS. This standout member of her team led MHS in most categories during her junior season with batting average of .479-.537 (on base), 21 stolen bases, 11 RBI, 26 runs scored, all while she had a .931 fielding percentage behind the plate as catcher. May this talented student athlete have a bright future and excellent education opportunities.

To: Scott Central High School Football Team, Coaches/Staff administration and fans on once again winning the District 2A State Championship.

To: Scott Central’s, Quez Goss on being voted Mr. Football for the District 2A - 2022 season.

Prayers and concern for: Charles Laster, Mary Parker (request of the Mark Palmer’s), Ida Burgess, Jean Manning, Peggy Lewis and continued concern for Ira Donald, Ford Mangum and Patricia Robbins.

Sympathy to the families of: Drew Hall, Helen Marie Thompson Shumaker, Barbara Waltman, Mattie Kay Norman, Gene Myers, Albert “Al” Fulton Roberts, Jr. (Scott County native-author), Jonathan Richard Edwards, Joy Beth Short, Thomas David Reid, Peggy Barnes and Thelma Laverne Tadlock Layton.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Family, friends and admirers locally and from far and wide met to honor Forest Citizen of the Year, Cynthia Slaughter Melton. Receiving a plaque from the Forest Chamber of Commerce remarks by her daughter, Teselyn Funches, and mayor Nancy Chambers treated former classmates and all present to a delightful evening. Cynthia followed the occasion by acting as the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Annual Forest Christmas Parade. Personal Congratulations to my friend.

Florence Measells and son Marc of Starkville (Morton native) report having a wonderful trip to Ashville, NC where they toured the Holiday decorated Biltmore Mansion and estate. The trees and all other decorations were spectacular visions. The time of the construction made them wonder at the time/labor to have such an enormous structure. They found that the Conservatory was fascinating with gorgeous exotic plants and flowers in all their glory. The return home took them across the beautiful scenic Blue Ridge Mountains to Cherokee where they stopped often to enjoy a lovely view of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Seeing a cute bear cub topped off the adventure after several visits to local antique shops.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: December from the Latin word decem, “ten”, because this had been the tenth month of the early Roman calendar.

From the “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” - Folklore, Fun, Facts and Traditions: December-Thunder in December presages fine weather…A Green Christmas, a white Easter…As the days lengthen, so the cold strengthens…If it rains much during the 12 days after Christmas, it will be a wet year.