Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution (last in 2022) is Friday, December 16 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Thank you to all volunteers, schools, musicians, clubs, churches and businesses for the work/effort that went into the successful City of Morton 2022 Christmas Parade. As usual those many hours of planning, preparing and “rolling along” on the evening of December 5th was a joyful time for everyone this year.

Congratulations to: the Grand Marshals of the Parade, Mr. and Mrs. Percy Parker. Mr. Parker was a respected and loved coach/ school administrator in local schools and he and Mrs. Parker have been community/religious leaders throughout their adult lives in Morton. Personal best wishes from the Roland family.

To: Scott Central Football team members receiving special honors following their MHSAA CLASS 2A State Championship winning season: Coach of the Year-Jeff Stockstill, Overall/Offensive Player of the Year-Quez Goss QB, Sr., Defensive Player of the Year-Zachariah Parodi DL, Sr., First Team Offense-J.J. Butler, WR, Sr., First Team Defense-DeSavion Gray, LB, Sr., Second Team-Tray Edwards, DB, Sr.

To: Teacher of the Year 2022 at Morton High School, Eli Beatty. His passion for teaching and informing his students in his subject of instruction, history, love him and the staff give him their respect and support.

To: Mary Lauren Dilly, Teacher of the Year 2022 at Morton Elementary School. The children, administration and colleagues find her to be a true treasure for their division of MES.

To: Clayton Moore, a Morton High School outstanding athlete on signing a National Letter of Intent to attend east Central community College on a Baseball scholarship.

To: Rev. Shelia Cumbest on the celebration of her Birthday Anniversary on Monday, December 5. Best wishes for many happy returns of the day.

To: This columnist on the celebration of the 86th stepping stone along her pathway of life. Many rich blessings have paved the way. Thanks be to God.

To: Bob Tadlock on being inducted into the MS Cattlemens Association 2022 Hall of Fame. A 4th generation cattleman, Bob has been a member of the family that established and owns the Tadlock Stockyard on Highway 35 in Forest that is looking forward to celebrating 100 years in 2024.

Prayers and concern for: Ira Donald, Marsha Barnes, Bobbie (Mrs. Hal) Roland, Ray Meador and continued concern for Ida Burgess and Jean Manning.

Sympathy to the families of: Edd Foy “Buddy” Vines, Joan Shepherd, Bro. William Beggiani (former pastor of Independence United Methodist Church) for the loss of his mother and Charlie Babb.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Bob Laird, according to him, took his dear spouse Roxie to Gatlinburg where he said “she shopped until he dropped”.

As reported above this, columnist celebrated her Birthday Anniversary on Wednesday, December 7. The occasion took several days to handle such a remarkable event. Husband Melvin and son Brian enjoyed a lovely day together dining at Genna Benna’s Restaurant in Brandon.