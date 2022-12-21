Announcements: Check with local churches for information concerning Christmas Eve/Christmas services (time, activities, etc.).

Congratulations to: Winners of the Morton’s Best decorated Christmas Tree 2022 contest held at Morton Public Library, sponsored by Morton Chamber of Commerce…First Place-Mississippi Care Center of Morton, Second Place- local Girl Scout Troop, Third Place-Morton Public Library (decorations designed/handmade by patrons and staff of the library). This event featured the “Open House” showing off the new flooring, furniture and lighting in the main service area. A Cookie Swap and Santa Bag Happies were part of the evening activities.

To: Janice white Williams on the occasion of her retirement following 19-plus years of service in the Morton Public School System. She was honored with a Retirement Reception held at the MHS Cafeteria by her co-workers, family and friends. Her mother Mary Helen White and three of her sisters were very special guests. Many complimentary remarks were made concerning her compassion for students of all ages and her commitment to their academic and personal growth. From the Roland family sincere words of affection and best wishes go out to our friend.

To: Those Scott County football team members named to the Clarion Ledger’s Small School All-state high school teams. First team-QB-Austin Goss with, 821 passing yards and 49 touchdowns in 14 games. And to Wide receiver-Javieon Butler with 63 catches for 1,366 yards and 18 TD’s in 15 games committed to USM head coach Will Hall. Both are seniors at Scott Central. Also Sr. OL-Luke Winstead-Sebastopol helped lead the Bobcats to a 7-5 record. These student-athleats were chosen from MHSAA and MAIS Class 1A-3A. Also to the Sebastopol Band and Bobcat Cheerleaders on bringing home Championship trophies in MHSAA 1A competitions.

To: Toria Carter on her new assignment to the MSU Alumni Association staff to serve as coordinator for student engagement. She is the daughter of Forest native Greg Carter, former MSU basketball star/coach and mother Schreese a former Alumni Association staff member. Her brother Tyson was a member of the MSU basketball team, too. She leads the Alumni Delegates and specifically oversees programs such as Student Study Break, Senior Celebration, the Alumni Delegate Tuition raffle, the Ring and Tradition Keeper programs, New Maroon Camp and Orientation.

To: Reggie and Jeannine Robertson on the celebration of their Wedding Anniversary and Jeannine’s Birthday Anniversary last week. Personal best wishes for many returns of the day from the Roland family.

Prayers and concern for: Rev. Shelia Cumbest-pastor of Morton UMC, Rhoda Phillips Benton (daughter of Bea Philips), Billy Smith of Philadelphia and Dosie Smith of Arkansas (both cousins of Florence Measells) and continued concern for Ira Donald.

Sympathy to the families of: Wesley Drew Hall, R.C. Luke, Timothy Jame Ivey, Ollie Stewart, Willis Dale O’Berry, Marion Roy Stewart, Hubert Arnold Atkinson, Don Roberts, Jr., Frances Rosamond (mother of Jane Harrell) and William “Glen” Stewart.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Melvin and Frisky Roland met their son Hal and wife Bobbie of Harvey, Louisiana at Longhorn restaurant in Hattiesburg for another family celebration of Frisky’s Birthday anniversary. They enjoyed good food, family visit and exchange of gifts. This columnist wishes to extend thank you to all of you thoughtful family and friends for the cards, calls and gifts.

Scores of Church Family members, community church members and friends attended the “He Brings Us Peace----Jesus” Contata held at first Baptist Church of Morton on Sunday, December 11. Under the direction of Barbara Ott with instrumentalists Martha Smith-Piano and Judy Stegall-Organ the Choir presented one of the most beautiful musical experiences enjoyed by the appreciative attendees. Featured choir member vocalists were Gayle Alford, Monica Aycock, Makenzie Bell, Sherrie Johnson, Naomi Porter, Martha Smith and Judy Stegall and Production Crew: Special Guest Narration by Pam Thompson. Sound-Mark Torrence, Lights-John Porter, Technical Support-Stacy Hollingsworth, Sanctuary Decorations-Sherrie Johnson and the Decorating Committee.