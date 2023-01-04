Announcements: Morton MS Homemaker Volunteers Club will hold the first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, January 11 at Morton Public Library at 1:00 p.m.

We Care Missions Food Distribution is scheduled for Friday, January 13 and Friday, January 27 from 10 a.m.-12 noon, at Morton United Methodist Church.

Congratulations to: Miles Porter on being named Scott County School District Administrator of the Year 2022-2023. Miles is currently Principal of the Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in Morton. He was honored by Scott County Superintendent of Education, Alan Lumpkin with the presentation during a school gathering visit. His comments reflected the sentiments of all who know Mr. Porter when saying that thinking of Miles “He is Morton raised, bred, bleeds blue and gold and loves the students of all ages in Morton”. The Melvin Roland family wishes to express personal congratulations reaching back through the years when Miles, his mother Fannie Porter and his brother “Pete” were our neighbors. He was very young but already determined and focused on great goals in life. God bless his dedication to children/youth throughout our community and the desire to inspire good character in each student under his care.

Prayers and concern for: Patricia Robbins and continued…Oliver James Tabor (great nephew of Melvin Roland), Cecelia “Cookie” Lovett, Gay Stephenson, Richard Keeton and Ira Donald.

Sympathy to the families of: Kimberly Chipley, Larry Gibbs, Bobby Kirby, Paul Wesley Craven, Samuel Edward “Sammy” Harrell, Van Edwards, Emma Jean Salers, Irvin Lenord Harris, Sr., Melissa brooks (request of Helen Watkins), Victor Manuel Soto, William Edward Mccoy, Penny Lynn Jones Dennis, Joseph Rudolph Matthews (auro accident-son of Shelia Matthews of Forest, grandson of Bennie Mae cook and brother of Logan Matthews, both of Homewood) and Jeffery Batte.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: It was reported that Conner Harris surprised his family with a Christmas visit all the way from Alaska, of course grandmother Alice Harris and family was quite pleased to have him home safe and sound.

Also traveler, Kyle Roland Sybil flew in on a “Wing and a Prayer” from Seattle, Washington to spend Christmas in Dixie with parents Melvin and Frisky, brother Brian and other family members the Chester Sawyers, Ray Meadors, brother Hal and wife Bobbie of Harvey, Louisiana, following a drive to Columbia to dine/exchange gifts at the Magnolia Grille. She delighted in visiting with friends at church services at Morton UMC and Independence UMC, drop in visit with Tim and Betsy Patterson plus several “girls time together dinning events” with Debbie Herring, Edna Moore, Betsy Patterson and Rhonda Torrence. The extended visit from Christmas till prayerfully a safe/timely return flight back to Seattle depending on the weather conditions there.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: This family was truly blessed throughout 2022 mom, dad and children reaching another milestone in our pathway of life in good health and many, many more blessings, recognized and unrecognized. So to you faithful readers/supporters of this column, may your 2023 be one of new and wondrous adventures and God’s richest blessings…HAPPY NEW YEAR!