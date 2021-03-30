Announcements: Lackey Memorial Hospital is now offering Genius 3D Mammography exam 1 along with a MammoPad breast cushion and SmartCurve system which can make the exam more comfortable and comprehensive. To receive more information, ask questions or schedule a Genius 3D Mammography health procedure, please call Michea McLemore at 601-469-9944.

We Care Missions Food Distribution in April will be held on Friday, April 9 and Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Morton Public Library Update: Books can, once again be donated beginning on Thursday, April 1.

Library Week begins on Monday, April 4. Plan to go by and visit. There are new, fresh, uplifting decorations to enjoy.

Reservations for the use of the Commons Room for meetings, etc. will resume by May 1. Of course all precautions regarding coronavirus protocol will continue (wear masks and keep number of participants within the guidelines).

Reminder: The CMRLS Care Pantry at the library can still use donations of non-perishable food and hygiene products.

A word of appreciation goes out to the Youth Mentoring Program and former Morton High School athlete Tavese Calhoun on providing two $500. scholarships to senior MHS students seeking further education opportunities on the community college, college or trade school level. Applicants must apply for consideration by following the criteria according to academics, leadership ability, attitude and written essay explaining desire to receive the scholarship.

Congratulations to: Demarcus Hollis MHS member of the Panther Basketball team on receiving an invitation to participate in the North/South High School Basketball All Star Game. The campus of Mississippi College in Clinton was the site of the game on March 20.

To: Natasha Haynes, MSU Extension Service-Rankin county, Family and Consumer Science Agent. From the “Hindsight” Alumnus Magazine published by Hinds Community College, she was featured as an outstanding Hinds Alumni and graduate of Alcorn State University. Natasha has on many occasions provided outstanding programs and educational materials for members of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers of the Scott County Extension Service. She also appears on TV with the Food Factor information program occasionally.

To: Those Morton MHV members receiving Blue Ribbons in the recent County Cultural Arts and Fashion Review. Winning those awards and Overall Sweepstakes Award Ribbons were: Bobbie Hodges-Cultural Arts-Crochet Adult Afghan and Knitted Adult Afghan; Helen Watkins-Cultural Arts-Painting (Diamond Dots) and Frisky Roland-Fashion Review-Purchased Selection-Sportswear and Dressy Attire. Due to COVID-19 restrictions photos were taken and submitted to the Capitol Area and State level for further judging.

To: MSU Men’s Basketball Teams and Ole Miss Women’ Basketball Teams an advancing to the championship game in the NIT tournament. Unfortunately the Bulldogs lost to Memphis and the Ole Miss Ladies lost to Rice. Mississippi fans are proud of our college athletes as they represent our state in such a respectable manner.

Prayers and concern for: Hannah Grace Begianni (daughter of Bro. William and Natasha Begianni, pastor of Independence UMC), Rhoda Phillips Benton Bob McConnell and continued concern his wife Flo, Lula France and Paula Moncrief Whitlock.

Sympathy to the families of: Cassie Wadell Dearing McCoy, Marguerite Jordan, Mack Henry Wiltcher, Willie Lewis McIntosh, Brenda Cockrell Porter, Edna Lou Warren Purvis, John Kenneth Bramlett, Bobbie Maxine Dodson, Mary Ann Warren, Emma Brown Henderson Blocker, Donald Ray McCann, Sylvia D. Bradshaw, Larry Spencer (request of Mel Roland) and Helen Measells.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Members of Independence UMC welcomed Rev. Mike Hicks to deliver the Sunday message in the absence of Bro. William. It was a pleasure to have his wife Lisa visit also.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: April from the word aperio, “to open” (bud), because plants begin to grow during this month.

Puzzle of the month: When a person falls out of a window, what does he always fall against?....Answer next week.

Just hoping that your “Spring Break” was restful and relaxing, but most of all, if traveling everyone experienced a safe return to school responsibility and such.

May readers of this column have a Blessed Easter! Easter is the most important holiday on the Christian calendar and has been regularly observed from the earliest days of the church.

Easter Sunday celebrates Christ’s resurrection from the dead, following crucifixion. It marks the end of Holy Week, the end of Lent and the last day of the Easter Triduum (Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday), as well as the beginning of the Easter season of the liturgical year.

The resurrection represents the triumph of good over evil sin, death, and the physical body.