Announcements: The We care Missions Food Distribution will be held at Morton UMC on Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

MSU/Scott County 4H is offering 2021 Poultry Chain Contest for 4Her’s between the age of 8 and 18. Registration begins on April 1 and ends on May 1. Participants may choose from: Meat Type and Layer Type. For more information or to register for this training please call Scott County Extension office at 601-469-4241.

The art work of Haley Franklin will be featured on exhibit during the ECCC Art Department Student Art Exhibition, beginning Tuesday, April 6 in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center. The show will be juried. Her works along with other art students may be viewed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-12 noon on Friday. The exhibition will be on display until Friday, April 16.

Morton Board of Aldermen meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. All citizens who have an interest are invited to meet in the city board room.

Congratulations to: Justin Beard, BS, ARRT (R) (CT) (MR) on being welcomed to Scott Regional Hospital as the Director of Radiology. Before this new opportunity, he has worked at MS Baptist Medical Center as the MRI Supervisor for six years. He has also worked at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson in the CT and MRI departments.

To: Luke Sanders and Citlali Hernandez on being named Overall Most Outstanding Students at the Career and Technology Center 2019-2020. They are the recipients of scholarships to East Central Community College. Other students recognized for receiving Student Awards were: Justin Clark, Breanna Copeland, Bryant Diaz, Cashanti Davis, Klelys Gonzalez, Nidcedriana Gray, Emerye Lloyd, Logan Mapp, Hezekiah Robinson, Jimmy Romero, Yicel Ubaldo, and Jarahvea Washington.

To: Those winners in the first shooting sports competition, sponsored by the Morton High School Touchdown Club. They are Men’s Handgun Champion-Justin McCoy (score of 341 of possible 360 points) ; second-JR Chavez; third-Tyler Williams: Women’s Division champion-Natalie Hannah; second-Melinda Meeks; third-Lanee’ Ashley. Hudson Bynum was winner of Top gun Award (1st Place individual-by hitting 48 of 50 clay targets). The event was held at the Turcotte Shooting Facility. Team members, Billy Meeks, Donavan Alford, Jimmy Steadman and Landon Aycock were awarded 3rd place in the Skeet/Clay competition.

To: Ann Rector on the celebration of her 90th Birthday Anniversary on “St. Patrick’s Day”— March 17. This reporter doesn’t forget Ann’s special day, because our daughter, Kyle, is a St. Patty’s Day girl also. God’s richest blessings for both of you throughout the year.

To: the MSU men’s basketball team on winning their first game in the NIT Tournament by defeating St. Louis. They will advance to the second round and meet Richmond on Thursday…Go Dawgs!

Prayers and concern for: Lula France, Linda Nichols, Roger Dale Tadlock and continued concern for Paula Moncrief Whitlock and Flo McConnell.

Sympathy to the families of: Floy Savannah Wall, Danny Joe Yates, Sr., Margaret Faye Maness, James Walter Harvey, Keith Gordon Harralson, John Wesley Craven, Samuel Leo Robinson, Ronald Dickey McCombs, Benny “Scotty” Denson, Martha Mae Tarrer, Heather Tadlock Taylor and Leon Carol Hayman.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Ann rector reports really enjoying her birthday outing with her cousin, Linda Sue Fairley Hughes who treated her to a few days in Biloxi with lodgings at The Whitehouse. Spending time visiting and a delicious meal dining at Dempseys in Kiln were all highlights of the much deserved opportunity to celebrate the occasion.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Happy Easter to each of you who are so nice about reading our local newspapers and the encouraging comments.

So, as we enter the Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Sunday time of worship, let us think of ways to enhance our outlook on the privilege of celebrating this Holy of Holiest event.

Talk to someone you usually wouldn’t chat with. Ask someone “How are you?”, mean it and listen. Refrain from bashing or saying bad things to others. Be extra kind to someone you don’t especially like. Uplift and encourage someone who seems depressed. Smile at everyone and anyone all the time. Change or quit a bad or unhealthy habit/behavior. (copied from the Morton UMC newsletter-suggestions from pastor Sheila Cumbest).