Who would have ever thought some 50 years ago when I climbed way up high in the big pecan tree in the side yard to escape a tetanus shot, I would be as excited as I was this week to get a poke in the arm? Who would have ever thought it? Certainly not me.

As a child I was an accident waiting to happen, and never had to wait very long for the next one to occur. I’ve got so many scars — badges of courage — that one would be hard pressed to count them all. Stitches for this, and stitches for that, broken toes and noses (more than once) chipped teeth from playing Red Rover near a clothes line, and anything and everything that could stick into or through a foot got stuck into or through one, or the other, of mine — which were and still are bare most of the time. I seemed/seem to be particularly prone to rusty nails, thus tetanus shots.

I’m also pretty sure that even though those shots are supposed to be good for 10 years — I think — I’ve had way more than six and I’m 60. They don’t bother me anymore. Nor do needles of any kind. My motto has always been “it only hurts for a little while.” As an aside, the same motto applied to paddlings in school, but I admit that every now and then I questioned my own faith in said motto. Coach Creeper Nelson at Newton High School could make you question a motto.

Back to needles. Donating blood doesn’t bother me at all, and in Ms Margaret Hollingsworth’s Biology class in the 70s we had “fun!?” poking each other with those little lancets used to check blood types.

Truth be known, though, when clips of folks getting their COVID-19 vaccinations began showing up on the television news, I thought to myself, “those are some long needles.” My dad said the same thing back in January when I drove him through the Lackey Hospital Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to get one of the first doses of the Pfizer shot.

He said it didn’t hurt at all. I guess you could say the bark of that needle was worse than its bite and in a round about way that gets us to the gist of this story.

Last Thursday, the minute the news release rolled across my computer screen that Governor Tate Reeves was expanding the availability for the COVID-19 vaccines from people 65 and older to people 50 and older I grabbed the phone and started dialing the number at Lackey to make an appointment. Less than five minutes later I was on the books and Monday morning at 8:15 I got my first dose of the Moderna vaccine. It didn’t hurt at all. I wouldn’t have cared if it did because for the first time in quite a while I began to feel like there could be an end to this terrible pandemic.

I understand that the vaccine is not popular with everyone, but I don’t understand why someone would take a chance with contracting the virus rather take a chance on a vaccine. Each to his, or her, own I suppose. We all make decisions every day in this life, some are good and some are bad.

My family believes in the vaccine and some semblance of normalcy returning to our home. Coincidentally my wife, who teaches at Conehatta Elementary School, received her first dose of the Moderna last Thursday. We think we see the light, but the tunnel might have a curve or two in it before we get to the end. We’ll see.

As far as side effects go, at this writing the wife reports none, hardly even any soreness at the injection site and she has a four day head start on me. I’m not aware of any problems either other than my shot spot being a little tender. I did, however, notice Tuesday morning that hair is more prevalent inside my nose and ears and less prevalent on the top of my head. That problem has been ongoing for years, though, so I’ll have to chalk it up to being 60 and nothing more!

You all do what you think is best, but for my two cents the vaccine is the route to take.