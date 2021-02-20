What is to come

Things have been happening in recent years that have taken us out of the context in which we used to live. The latest are the pandemic, the assault on the capitol, some national leaders of Christian churches mixed in politics, citizens who ignore health measures to avoid COVID-19, an impressive division of society that leads to nothing positive, etc. However, our current mission as Christians is to reach a new Christianity in this society that has to survive in a future that only God knows for how long.

Let us be aware that this state of affairs should not continue, and we work hard with energy to make the path that Christ points out to us. Let us not forget that peace, love, justice, and respect for others are, among others, the commitment we have with the Universal Church, which is higher than any denomination and congregation. If we have goals consistent with the Christianity that we profess, not many should manifest themselves irresponsibly and untruthfully on different social networks. It reminds me of times when current digital technology did not exist, the Pharisees opposed Jesus and accused Him until the crowd was driven to ask for His crucifixion. This crowd did not believe the Deity of our Lord nor were they amazed at His resurrection and rise.

The Universal Church is not the property of the world and is called to lead humanity to its salvation. While the worldly ignore the sacred, it does not possess the Holy Spirit who is God Himself active from always as His creation. God’s activity is life-creating and energizing. “God is spirit, and those who worship him must worship in spirit and truth.” John 4:24 ESV. If a better era is to come in the future, it will necessarily happen as long as humanity dedicates itself to reading and paying attention to the Gospel. For this, it is necessary to meditate and live according to what God inspired in the sacred scriptures, especially in the Gospel. At present, everything implies that we could be crossing the threshold of the apocalypse.

Let us admit that a reintegration is necessary in which the elimination of the poisons present in society, and manifested in social networks, are absolutely necessary, because they are a veil that obstructs seeing the truth. “Yes, to this day whenever Moses is read a veil lies over their hearts. But when one turns to the Lord, the veil is removed. Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” 2 Corinthians 3:15-17 ESV. When a person is converted, that veil of ignorance is removed and there will be freedom to walk along the paths that are indicated in the commandments.

We will only come to a better end if we contemplate Christ as the crystal of His word, which should be the mirror where we reflect ourselves as Christians.

May God bless you.