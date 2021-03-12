Are you living in the favor of God?

Do you feel as if everything is going wrong in your life? Do you feel like a failure? If so, it’s time to change your thinking from failure to favor! You are God’s child and are highly favored! Let that sink in your mind!

Jesus died for you on the cross so that you could live prosperous and favored in everything you do.

“The Lord will guide you always; He will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.” (Isaiah 58:11)

“Surely, Lord, you bless the righteous; you surround them with your favor as with a shield.” (Psalm 5:12)

God’s Word doesn’t lie! The Bible is His spoken word. If He says it, it’s truth! This above scripture doesn’t say He might bless; but rather He will bless!

It’s definitely a challenge for us to change our mindset regarding how we see ourselves. I remember the old hymn “At the Cross.” One verse in the original version said, “For such a worm as I.” I love this hymn but that is not the way God sees us and that’s not the way He desires for us to see ourselves. We are royalty, children of God! We are always covered in love, grace, mercy, and forgiveness. We might disappoint ourselves with our actions and words, but God doesn’t see us in any way but love and favor.

God doesn’t pull away from us when we sin. We might feel that way, but that’s because sin has caused us to pull away from Him. Remember Adam and Eve hid from God due to their sin. He did not leave them or hide His face from them.

Friends, low self-esteem and depression is not of God. The devil comes to “steal, kill, and destroy” our lives in every way possible. There are many Christians living defeated lives every day. They don’t believe they are worthy of anything. Lies! Lies! Lies! God’s love and favor isn’t based on what we do or say, but rather on who we are!

I love the declaration Christian song, “I am who you say I am!” We should remind ourselves everyday we are loved and favored! We are surrounded with a shield of God’s favor!

“For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows favor and honor; no good thing does He withhold from those whose walk is blameless.” (Psalm 84:11)

Is our walk blameless? In our eyes, no. But in God’s eyes, we’re loved, forgiven and favored. Yes, He sees us blameless! Praise God!

“May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us — yes, establish the work of our hands.” (Psalm 90:17)

Let’s choose to meditate on His word, allowing Him to change our opinion of ourselves!

Jesus is the answer! Jesus is your answer!