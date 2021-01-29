Learning as we grow

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

Congratulations To: Anitra Hollis recognized out of 15 school principals as the 2020/2021 Rankin County School District Elementary Administrator of the year.

To: The Morton Panther Boys Basketball Team on winning the 2021 Scott County Tournament.

Prayers and Concern For: Percy Shepard, Viola Burgess, Lee Randall, Tiffany Townsend, Mary Mays, Sylvia Fortune ICU (cousin of Peggy Lewis) Laverne Davis, Loretha Kincaid, Ossie and Charles Williams, Cleave Nicholas, Joe Patrick and Renee Taylor. The family of Daniel Lamont Dozier.

Food For Thought: When Solomon became King of Israel, just like a child who does not yet know how to put away his toys, Solomon confesses that he does not know how to carry out his duties as King of Israel. Instead of sitting down on his throne in despair, though, Solomon calls on the name of the Lord for help. How many of us find ourselves in this situation we don’t know how to put away our toys either but we don’t want to ask for help we just continue to move on and make a bad situation worst.

As Christians, we are sometimes like little children. We know what our duties are, but we do not know how to carry them out. Just like Solomon, we can ask God for help and guidance in the completion of our responsibilities, God hears our prayers and is faithful in teaching us our duties.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.