Turn off the news - Love your friends and neighbors

“Living for others is the rule of Nature. We are born to help each other, no matter how difficult it is ......Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you!” (Pope Francis)

What do you think your children will say that they admire about their parent’s relationship? Here are some answers that adult children made: “My parents never ran out of conversation. My dad could make my mom laugh so hard.;” “They haven’t killed each other;” “My parents celebrated their 55th anniversary last year. What I admire most is their unconditional love for each other. They embrace each other’s strengths and overlook weaknesses. There’s is not a smothering love but a supportive empowering love;” “My dad asked us kids every night if we knew that he loved our mom, Every single night;” “Sometimes it takes a divorce to find your person. I have 2 moms and 2 dads who are absolutely meant for each other. The universe used a stepping stone to create us 3 girls, sisters with 2 different moms.”

Mirror, mirror on the wall, it doesn’t matter if I am short or tall, if I have skinny legs or my hips are wide, it only matters who I am inside. Blue eyes, brown eyes, black eyes or green, what makes me beautiful can’t be seen. When you look at me don’t judge me by my parts, the most beautiful thing about me is my heart.

Although there is a change in the one who occupies the Oval Office, there is going to be no change in the one who occupies the Throne. The great God we serve is the same yesterday, today and forever! When I saw that a fenced wall had been built around the Capitol and there are now armed guards around the perimeter, I thought, “Finally they have locked up all those criminals!!!!”

“Wake up world! Most of what we see, happening around the world right now, is prophesied in the Bible.”

Dad joke......My wife: “You need to do more chores around the house!”

Me: “Can we change the subject!” Wife: “Ok, more chores around the house need to be done by you!”

Prayers needed: Nick Thrash and Jessica Turner, who live in Al., in the midst of planning their wedding have just found out Nick has cancer. And prayers needed for Betty Jackson. (Requested by Frank Collins) and Sue Adcock. Sincere sympathy to the families of Gladys Warren Williams, Betty McKinion, Regina Lee Sanders Chambers, Herbert Windham and Tommy Dennis in the loss of their loved one.

God found Gideon in a hole. He found Joseph in a prison, he found Daniel in a lions den. Next time you feel unqualified, remember this, He tends to recruit from the pit and not the pedestal.

Math teacher: “I have 5 bottles in one hand and 5 bottles in the other, What do I have in total? Student: “A drinking problem!”

“Georgia Democrat - Vernon Jones, recently announced, “I am officially joining the Republican Party. Now, more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight!”

I am really tired of seeing the LED headlights on some cars! I’m really glad they can see 92 miles up ahead, but the rest of us are blindsided! I understand they, eventually will be standard on new cars!

A tidbit of news for some younger readers. “Sears and Roebuck, back in 1907, offered a Pre-Fab house. They would send a representative, on the train, with the pre-cut boards. This person would stay, with the family, until the frame was finished. This house would cost $317.00.

“You can hire someone to drive your car for you, make money for you, but you cannot rent someone to carry a disease or virus for you! One can find material things, but there is one thing that cannot be found, when it is lost — Life — whether you are flying first class or economy class — if the plane crashes, you crash with it!”

When life gives you a hundred reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have thousands of reasons to smile and laugh...Stay strong! Happiness is an attitude, we either make ourselves miserable, or happy and strong. The amount of work is the same!

Thank you God for all the days of my life, for the people that I love who walk the path with me, for the food we have to eat, for the place we have to sleep and for the things you have done and will continue to do for us. Amen.

Have a blessed week and call someone, who might be lonely or discouraged because of the Pandemic!