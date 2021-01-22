We are sorry to learn of the January 14th transition of Mr. Archie Lee Lofton of the Homewood community. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his children, Robert, Anthony, Chiquita, Chris and Archie. Mr. Lofton was one of the original beneficiaries of the services offered by Mrs. O. K. Slaughter and Mrs. Betty Idom at the W. L. Slaughter Library. Memorial arrangements are incomplete, and Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Ethel Taylor, widow of Mr. George Taylor, who transitioned January 15th. Our prayers are with her family especially her daughter, Renee McBride, and grandsons Malcolm McBride and Re’Shard Taylor. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Anita Rochelle Triplett whose life was celebrated at her Transitional Celebration Saturday, January 16th at Midway M. B. Church with Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiating and delivering the prayer and scripture. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Nikki Magee, Alayah and Amarion Triplett, Alissyia, Amiyah and Ariyah Harper, stepfather, Ronny Barrett, and siblings Lori Triplett, Astin Kincaid, Rhonda Barrett and Kevin Odom. Mapp Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial graveside services were held for Mrs. Blanchie Chenelle Cole McBeath Saturday, January 16th at Midway M. B. Church Cemetery. Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiated and delivered her eulogy. Other program participants were mistress of ceremony Kathy Johnson, Revs. Bernard Kennedy and Wesley Griffin, Pam Banks, and her husband Jerry McBeath, Jr. who musically honored her with “God’s Grace.” Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, Jerry, their sons Jonathan, Jeremy and Justin, and her mother, Mrs. Betty Joyce Weidman. Mrs. McBeath loved her community and worked at East Central Community Action Agency for many years and then continued to provide services to the Midway Head Start family. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Please remember the family of Mrs. Kimberly Sharp and please keep her husband, Floyd, in your prayers since he is facing health challenges. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Please continue to remember Mr. J. L. “Steak” Patrick who was memorialized January 15th at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. His brother, Rev. Henry Patrick, delivered his eulogy.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Daniel L. Dozier, son of Mrs. Alicia Dozier Moore and Danny Lewis, whose memorial services will be held Saturday, January 23rd at Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. James Henry Jones who transitioned last week. He was the brother of the late Mrs. Emma Ward.

Please remember our readers in your prayers as they face health challenges, namely, Rudi Burks, Susie Lois Willis McDonald, Onnah Cross, Cora Odom, Fannie Bradford, Albert and Lucy Moore, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Ernestine Reed, Leslie “Shay” Miner, John Lee Evans, Stacy Rasco, Rev. Larry Weathers and Lamar Weathers.

The 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Walk sponsored by Slaughter Library and Legacy was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the celebration tribute to Dr. King will be held in conjunction with the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Legacy Education and Community empowerment Foundation on August 8, 2021. Additional details will be shared.

Legacy Change Agents accepted the task and challenge to remember Dr. King’s Legacy in writing and share their impressions. Among those responding were students from Jackson State University, East Central Community College, Stillman College (AL), University of Southern MS, Tougaloo College and Forest High School. They were inspired by his life and call for non-violence; concerned that a non-violent and good man could be violently killed allegedly by James Earl Ray in 1968; learned of the major high-level conspiracy in the assassination of Dr. King as alleged by his widow, Mrs. Coretta King; concerned that Dr. King’s death came after the killings of President Kennedy and Malcolm X and just months before the murder of Attorney General Robert Kennedy; impressed with his oratorical talents and moving sermons; and saddened that he was arrested for standing up for justice and equality.

Congratulations to Mrs. Rosie Thomas Barrett, National Forests in Mississippi (NFM) Administrative Officer, who was recognized and honored December 17th with the NFM Diversity and Inclusiveness Individual Award. Mrs. Barrett, wife of Ronny Barrett, has 29 years of service with the Agency. We are proud of Mrs. Barrett!

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners enjoyed Mass where visiting priest, Peter’s Rev. Nick Adam (St. Peter’s Cathedral), officiated. During his homily, he posed the question, “What are you looking for?” He shared the following: We cannot dial Heaven and inquire if we can get it; Sin is baked into our world — original sin — it is the greatest threat; The Lamb of God will take away the sins of this world; and God is the answer — we can transform our hearts and minds to be more like Jesus.

We enjoyed Sunday worship service at Lynch Chapel U. M. Church where Rev. Shirley Wilder delivered the message. Her topic was “Don’t Give Up Now” and her scripture reference was Deuteronomy 31:6. In closing she offered healing prayer for Mrs. Elmer Mitchell who lost her sister, Mrs. Katherine Taylor. Rev. Wilder sang “I Just Can’t Give Up Now.” The service was delivered through Facebook Live and teleconference and we enjoyed it.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor, Rev. Sheldon Thomas opened Sunday’s service by recognizing the sacrifices made by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and praying for peace in our nation and a peaceful transition. Following devotion, he shared the topic of his message, “Faith on the Offensive.” His scripture references were Romans 1:17, Ephesians 3:20, and James 4:6-8. Among his references were the following: God has permitted us to move forth because faith is on the offense; Don’t cope with the devil — we must resist him; the “just” will live by faith — sins have been washed away; Show fruit of our repentance and change of mind and become righteous; God fits all sizes including the size of our problems; We need prescriptions and Jesus is the medicine; Our outstanding debt is to love one another, and Bible represents Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.

The Scott County JSU Alumni Chapter met virtually Thursday, January 14th with President Albert Wayne Gray presiding. The date of the February meeting will be announced at a later date.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born from January 22nd through 30th, namely; Linda Burks and Damien Towner (23), Rebecca Gray, Adrena Pinkston, and Shirley Watkins (25), Mae Ruth Robinson (27), Miracle Battle (29) and Norma Ruth Lee (30).

Answer to MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser #: 602: Former Secretary of State Dick Molpus witnessed the June, 1966 March in his hometown of Philadelphia where Dr. Martin Luther King led the March and was arrested and jailed.

MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser # 603: Which African American Scott County minister was present during the June, 1966 March and assisted in raising bail bond for Dr. King’s release from jail?