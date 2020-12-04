Nine weeks test are only two weeks away

Thanksgiving guest of Irene Martin were, Steve and Karon Martin, David and Kathy Lee of Harperville; Belinda Barnes and Don Rutland of Brandon; Scott and Lauren Barnes of Hattiesburg; Connor Steptoe of Oxford; and Logan Steptoe of Lena. Get well wishes for Russell Martin in the Baptist Hospital.

My Thanksgiving guests were Justin, Lindsey and Emery Jones of Zachary, LA; Joseph Sanders and Chelsea Jackson of Starkville; and Virginia Thrash of Forest and Arnold Martinez of Philadelphia.

We only have two weeks of regular classes before the second nine weeks test begin on December 14th. Students are urged to use the next two weeks to make up any missing work or grades.