Last week, House members continued to work to make sure we address the issues that you are concerned about. Last Wednesday was the deadline for House appropriation measures to be introduced and passed to the Senate floor.

One bill that has gotten a lot of attention is House Bill 1439, the “Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2021.” This measure no doubt has some issues, but I am pleased to see that for the first time, the idea of reducing sales tax on food actually is on the table and having an open and honest conversation to see if it’s a feasible way of eliminating the state income tax and trying to put more money back in the pockets of taxpayers.

Mississippi has the highest tax on food in the nation and there’s been discussion for years on how we can eliminate it. There’s also been discussion on working to eliminate state income tax. Some other surrounding states including Tennessee, Texas, and Florida do not have a state income tax and one of the arguments that the growth that they have had in these other states has been is that they do not have state income tax.

The measure as proposed was a kind of balancing act to offset the proposed loss of income tax and a portion of this grocery tax, but it included tax raises on other important items. I don’t see the bill passing this year in its current form into law, but I do see it leading to opening the conversation on ways that we can have an open conversation about real tax reform in our state on state income taxes, on groceries, and our state tax code as a whole. With so many of our people living on fixed incomes and below the poverty level, it seems that we should be able to at least not tax their food. We should also look in depth at ways our taxpayers can work to keep more of the money they make and not hurting our senior citizens, farmers, small businesses and local economy. I look to us all seeing more conversations, debates, hearings, input, and an open discussion from everyone on this in the future.

With general House bills out of the way, we began working on House appropriations bills, which will determine how much money is given to various state agencies. The House was responsible for looking at the preliminary budgets of about 50 state agencies, including the Departments of Insurance, Health, Transportation and Education. These bills represent half of the state’s budget; the other half is currently being considered by the Senate and will be sent to the House for consideration later in the session.

Budgets include reverse repealers, a clause which ensures that a bill cannot become law before going to a conference committee for further revisions. With reverse repealers in place, many appropriations bills were voted on en bloc to help speed up the process. Under the current circumstances, we need to be as flexible as possible to make sure essential services continue to be properly funded.

I am looking forward to the day when we can again welcome groups of school children, winning sports teams and others to their State Capitol. It has certainly been more quiet during the pandemic. We miss seeing many smiling faces in the galleries. Hopefully, that will change sooner than later. Mississippi is doing well on the vaccination front, thanks to our hardworking health professionals and our strong and steady National Guard for the work they are doing to help us.

I also want to publicly thank Mr. Sydney Sawyer and Lackey Memorial Hospital for their drive thru services they have offered from testing and making sure people had the opportunity to get their vaccine locally. Let’s continue to pray for the health and well-being of our fellow Mississippians and Americans.

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve you and if you have an suggestions or input please feel free to reach out to me anytime at tmiles@house.ms.gov or 601-469-7886.