This time last year we were enjoying our last full week before the pandemic upended our normal lives. So much has changed since that week. Many of us have lost precious loved ones, there are families in economic peril, and our school children and their teachers have learned to adapt to online learning at warp speed.

We have learned to show compassion and empathy to our fellow Mississippians. We’ve seen people doing everything they can to help their neighbors either in person, through donations, or by praying for them. We have shown respect to our neighbors by wearing masks to help keep the virus from spreading. Our efforts seem to be working.

My hat is off to the frontline healthcare workers, the folks at the Department of Health, our local healthcare facilities and local hospitals, and our men and women of the National Guard who have made the vaccination process as efficient, smooth, and friendly as it possibly could be. We are seeing the results of their efforts in lowered infection rates and fewer of our fellow Mississippians losing their lives from the virus. The state right now is at around 25% vaccinated and those numbers continue to rise each week with more people getting vaccinated and more shots becoming available.

I am hoping that when all is said and done, and we are able to regain our regular lives again, that we will continue to see kindness, respect and generosity in our state. It’s who we are, and we need to show it.

Last Tuesday was a long day at the Capitol as we worked late that evening to make sure general bills sent to us by the Senate were passed out of House committees by deadline. Wednesday, March 10, is the deadline for the House to debate and vote on those bills. If we don’t take those measures up by deadline, they will have died on the calendar.

Several other Senate bills passed the House floor including a bill that would create the Mississippi Dementia Care Program to provide assistance to caregivers for those with Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia (SB 2221); a bill that would establish the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Fund Grant Program within the Department of Archives and History (SB 2834); and Senate Bill 2536, which is known as the Mississippi Fairness Act, is a bill that prevents biological males from participating in female sports at school. This bill is now waiting on Gov. Reeves signature to become law.

The House will continue to work on bills originating from the Senate until the deadline on Wednesday. All Senate bills approved by the House will be sent back with changes to the Senate for concurrence or to invite conference.

As a reminder, visiting the Capitol is a little different this year than in years past. All guided tours are still suspended, and the Capitol Gift Shop is closed. However, Mississippians are more than welcome to visit the Capitol and participate in self-guided tours as long as they follow the proper safety guidelines.

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve you and if you have an suggestions or input please feel free to reach out to me anytime at tmiles@house.ms.gov or 601-469-7886.