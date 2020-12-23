Christian Solidarity

Solidarity in the Christian world is very important because it implies a feeling of unity grounded in the teachings of Christ of which we are disciples. A disciple of Christ must be supportive in all that is ethical, moral and social of which is universal in the church. If you are not supportive, belonging to a congregation will only have a sense of being in a social club, since it would be ignored that a Christian is a member of the great family of God; “For in Christ Jesus you are all sons of God, through faith.” (Galatians 3:26 ESV) Having accepted Jesus Christ as Savior, we cease to be servants and are accepted as children of God by letting the Holy Spirit dwell in us.

In the Christian family we all need each other, and having different personalities should not be a cause of division and absence of solidarity and love. We see how the new generations are in solidarity with vulgarity, lies, and the laziness that is created by technological advances at the service of powerful communication companies. It is paradoxical that better means of communication have created so much isolation. Although such means can also be very useful for the ministries of the church, little use is made of the mission that God has entrusted to us. Many make the mistake of dividing people into good and bad people, and that, historically, has provoked wars and deep divisions in society.

In these recent elections, there are still positions that do not sympathize with or are consistent with Christianity. We wrongly judge with prejudice and we do not think that in reality we are all only justified sinners thanks to Christ. Our solidarity should begin by giving thanks to Christ. Because it makes us different from the world, and thanks to Christ’s teachings, we can be in solidarity and show His will by loving and helping others without pride or resentment, whoever needs it.

Let us seek peace, despite the differences, maintaining a church of solidarity and love without prejudice and above all solidarity with those in need.

“See that no one repays anyone evil for evil, but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone. Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:15-17 ESV)

We must pray to God to perfect his work until we are in solidarity with him and presented without fail before the throne of glory.