Holiday Visitors

Wishing everyone a joyous New Year. I pray and hope that everyone will remain safe and take care of themselves. I know Covid 19 will take you out of this world. But there are many more forces that will enable you to make the transition from earth to another home.

Today, at 9:30 am the election commissioners will be installed to work for Scott County for the incoming term starting January 1, 2021. The elected Election Commissioners are Beat 1-Sherrell Bell-Brown, Beat 2-Carolyn Edwards Knowles, Beat 3-Virginia Roberts Hannah, Beat 4-Betty Wallace Nelson, and Beat 5-Delie Stowers Shepard.

Dr. Locord Wilson and Thomas Wilsion’s children Tiona Wilson and Dr. Tomika Wilson Greer and her husband Jonte Greer along with grandchildren Jayla and Tamyra Greer spent Christmas holidays with them in Forest. They had motored down. They made it back home safe and sound.

Dr. Lorraine Dozier and her children Larissa Riley Page and Dr. Lanee Riley along with her grandchildren, Daylan, Joseph and Jordan spent Christmas Holidays in Gatlinburg, TN. Lorrain’s niece Zina Clay Cousin and her daughter Devon Clay and Devon’s Children, August and Isaiah accompanied them. They had a wonderful time and returned home safely.

Marty Shepard and Nathalie had the family over on Christmas Eve for a time of joy and thanksgiving. The food that was served was delicious and tasty. Nathalie had prepared a pineapple upside down cake, Spanish potato salad, plantain lasagna, tea, and spiral cut ham. We were trying to eat up the pineapple slices and cherries that was cooked with the ham. My contribution was collard greens and sweet potato pudding. Nathalie’s prepared food was delicious. I am always a good cook, so mine was good also.

Some December birthdays to remember are: Eric Ross -16, Brenda Townsend Ross-15, Jennie Clay-22, Ryan Shepard-23, William Michael Brown -23, Dr. Lanee Riley-25, and Margie Butler will be January 3.

Sympathy to the McClendon family in the passing of Curtis “Bobo” McClendon.

Sympathy to the Harrison family in the passing of Norma Jean Harrison. Services are pending. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Hunter family in the passing of Jeffery Hunter. Graveside services will be Thursday at Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements

Sympathy to the Banks family in the passing of Roy Banks originally of Ludlow. Services are pending. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton, Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.