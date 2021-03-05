Over 60 years ago on Thursday, April 28, 1960, an article appeared in the Progress Herald newspaper in Morton, written by Georgia Mae Garret, entitled, “The Bettye Mae Jack Story.” We would like to briefly revisit the accomplishments of Miss Bettye Mae Jack, who served as Jeanes Supervisor of Scott County Schools for many years.

Although the article appeared over 60 years ago, many of the Black students who personally knew Miss Jack will never forget the effectiveness in which she carried out her duties and responsibilities to the Black faculty and students she served. It is only fitting to recognize such an outstanding educator.

Born and reared in Rankin County near Brandon, she was the fourth of seven children born to Ben S. and Gadsey Dickerson Jack. Both of her parents were teachers in Rankin County. Her father taught for 50 years and her mother taught for 35 years. Her father was known to be one of the best mathematicians during the period of his teaching career.

Her early education was received in the rural schools of Rankin County where her parents taught. She attended seventh grade at Tougaloo College. Miss Jack received her eight grade certificate from Southern Christian Institute then known as Mount Beulah College in Edwards, MS. Her first two years of high school work was completed at Southern Institute which merged with Tougaloo College and became known as Tougaloo Southern Christian College. After completing her studies at Piney Woods, she went on to further her education at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL.

She was able to complete her senior college work there and received a B.S. Degree in two years. She later received her Master’s of Arts Degree from the University of Chicago in the field of Education with a minor in School Administration and Supervision.

The year before she came to Scott County she was teaching in a three-teacher school and served as principal at Carr School, East Jackson, MS. Her work was highly commended by Miss. F. O. Alexander, State Jeans Supervisor and Dr. P. H. Easom, Supervisor of Negro Education and offered her the position of Jeanes Supervisor of Scott County. In the fall of 1936, she became Jeanes Supervisor of Scott County Schools.

She began the following activities in the county: field days, county-side eight grade graduation exercises, county basketball tournaments, a yearly educational tour for eight grade students in the small schools, and career day for the high school students and others.

In spite of her tireless efforts she gave to her Jeanes work, she found time to devote herself to many outside civic and charitable interests.

The Dedication Program and Open House for the Bettye Mae Jack High School was held on May 5, 1960. What an honor for Scott County to have an institution that carries her name.

Miss Bettye Mae Jack was highly respected and loved by all the faculty and students under her watchful eye. A role model to some, a friend to others, a problem solver to most and a humble servant to all. This is a portion of “The Bettye Mae Jack Story.”