The Missing Pieces

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

A Gospel Fest is schedule for June 4, 2022 at Farris Park. Morton MS. Sponsored by Big MA and PAW’S Kitchen. Time 1:00 p.m. For more information contact Darree Murrell at 601-697-0560 or Bettye Earby at 601-750-0877.

East Mississippi Baptist State Convention will host their 92nd Annual Hybrid Session on June 7, 2022 thru June 9, 2022.

New Bethel MB Church will be celebrating their Pastor Vincent D. & First Lady Sabrita Hopkins 4th year Anniversary on June 12th at 10:00 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Bennie Hopkins.

Congratulations To: Rev. Perry Fletcher who has been chosen as the next Hinds Community College Women’s basketball coach for 2022.

To: Peggy and Jimmie Lewis celebrating 30 years of marital bliss.

Prayers And Concern For: Our Communities, family and friends.

Food For Thought: Life is confusing. No matter how hard we try, we can’t always make sense of it. We don’t like it when that happens, and so we keep trying to determine what’s going on, as though we were trying puzzle pieces to fill in a picture we long to see. Sometimes, though, we have to accept that in this life we will never be able to see the entire image. We have to trust God’s grace for the missing pieces.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@-yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.