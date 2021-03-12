God’s Supply

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 has been scheduled for Keep Morton Beautiful clean up day. Keep Mississippi Beautiful has given Keep Morton Beautiful a white 6 x 12 trailer, that will be used that day for the trash.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa or Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Farris Park this year. April 3, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Happy Birthday To: Peggy Lewis, S.A. McAllister, Dianne Deering, Mary Lofton, Taylor McCoy, Jessica Sinclair, A Dontay Williams, Joycelyn McCoy and Ashton McDougle.

Prayers And Concern: For our family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

A Home Going Service Celebrating, The Life and Legacy of Mr. Albert Wesley Moore was held on March 6. 2021 at W.F. Mapp Memorial Chapel. Rev. George Macon Officiated. Mr. Albert was a Master Mason and was a member of Forest Lodge No.142. Continued prayers for his wife Lucy Vern Moore.

On March 7, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle,. Scripture reference John 14:1-6. Subject Trouble in my way.

Food For Thought: Do you believe God can meet our needs. Scripture tells us we will never face a need for which God’s provision is not more than adequate. Every resource of God is available to any child of God who will believe Him. Unfortunately, we live as if God’s abundant resources are not available. We are children of the King. We have not, because We ask not.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.