Persistence

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

We care Food Distribution date March 26, 2021. Time 10:00-12:00. United Methodist Church, 29 Church St., Morton Ms.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 has been scheduled for Keep Morton Beautiful clean up day. Keep Mississippi Beautiful has given Keep Morton Beautiful a white 6x12 trailer, that will be used that day for the trash.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Farris Park this year. April 3, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Pastor’s Anniversary scheduled for March 21, 2021. Message to be brought by Rev. Willie Jones

Congratulations To: Dentia Norris on being named the Security Director of the Air District, Ohio Valley Kentucky. Denita is a native of Morton Ms., son of Janiece and Alonzo Odom. Dentia and his family currently reside in Kentucky.

Prayers And Concern: For our family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: How persistent are you? Just imagine for a moment that you are taking a personal inventory. We can begin by taking an account of our many blessings in our life. Here lies an opportunity for us to grasp one of our most prized possessions persistence. I am sure somewhere in our life, we can recall a time where we persisted in the face of difficulty until we succeeded. We are all aware that life at times is not easy, that the lessons it teaches are often learned through pain and tension. But greater than courage is persistence the willingness to stand and keep trying.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.