Pastor’s Anniversary 2021

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

We care Food Distribution date March 26, 2021. Time 10:00-12:00. United Methodist Church 29 Church St., Morton Ms.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 has been scheduled for Keep Morton Beautiful clean up day. Keep Mississippi Beautiful has given Keep Morton Beautiful a white 6x12 trailer, that will be used that day for the trash.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Farris Park this year on April 3, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Prayers And Concern: For our family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: On March 21, 2021 Pleasant Hill M.B. Church celebrated Pastor Marcus McDougle and First Lady Shannon McDougle’s five years of service. Theme for the occasion “Motivated by the Mission.” Anniversary message brought by Rev. Eric Jones. Scripture reference 1 Corinthians 15:58 with the subject Keep standing. Sometimes as we travel through this world our lives are touched by someone who makes a profound impact upon us. Someone whose kindness and sense of humanity serves to make our days just that much brighter. Such a man are you thanks, Rev. Marcus McDougle, for your presence in your flock lives.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

