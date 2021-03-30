Power Up

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

Morton Day In Park is schedule for May 1, 2021.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 has been scheduled for Keep Morton Beautiful clean up day. Keep Mississippi Beautiful has given Keep Morton Beautiful a white 6x12 trailer, that will be used that day for the trash.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Farris Park this year. April 3, 2021 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Congratulations To: Latorria Davis White for your nomination to join Omega Nu Lambda National Honor Society.

To Mrs. Loyce Walker Collier featured in the Mississippi Link, By Jackie Hampton Publisher. Mrs. Collier was honored for 76 years of service by her church Christian Banner U.M. Church of Morton. I recently visited with Mrs. Collier in her home she is such a lovely and warm person.

Prayers and Concern: For Velvet Richy (hospitalize aunt of Jimmie Lewis)

Sympathy, Love and Understanding to the families of Roderick Coleman and the Wilson family.

Food For Thought: It’s natural for us to want to do things on our own. We all want to be independent and strong. When faced with a challenge, the first thing we do is try to work it out in our own skill and ability within our own power. But there’s another way. We don’t have to go it alone. Our Heavenly Father wants to help. All we have to do is ask. Whatever we face, wherever we go, whatever dreams we have for our lives, take courage and know that anything is possible when we draw on the power of God.