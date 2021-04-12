Imperfect Plans

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

Morton Day In Park is scheduled for May 1, 2021.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 is Morton Annual Cleanup Day. Resident may put any unwanted household or yard rubbish along with bulk items at curbside for pickup by city personnel on or before April 24, 2021. Any question about items call City Hall 601-732-8609.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisherman’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 30, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 a.m.

Tickets are five dollars and can be purchase at Morton City Hall. Location Morton Activity Center located at Farris Park.

Congratulations To: Sergeant Henry Minor on his retirement from Law Enforcement. Henry has served his communities for 28 years. He worked for the Morton Police Department before joining the Olive Branch Police Department. We wish him well in this new chapter of his life.

Prayers And Concern: To family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Sympathy, to the Richy Family in the passing of Velvet Richy. (Las Vegas Nevada) Aunt of Jimmie Lewis. Sympathy, to the Washington family in the loss of Sharon lovely called (Rabbit).

Food For Thought: We have many plans in our heart; but He knows the plans He has for us. He will show us what He wants to accomplish in us and through us. There are many devices in a man’s heart; never the less the counsel of the Lord, that shall stand. Proverbs 19:21.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.