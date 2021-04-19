A Dear Friend

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

Morton Day In Park is scheduled for May 1, 2021.

Up Coming Events: April 24, 2021 is Morton Annual Cleanup Day. Residents may put any unwanted household or yard rubbish along with bulk items at curbside for pickup by city personnel on or before April 24, 2021. Any questions about items call City Hall 601-732-8609.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wildflower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisherman’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

The Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 30, 2021, 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Morton City Hall. Location Morton Activity Center located at Farris Park.

On April 17, 2021 a Home Going Services was held at Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas Nevada for Aunt Velvet Richey aunt of Jimmie Lewis, although the Mississippi families were not able to physically attend they were able to see the service by live stream. Keeping this family in our thoughts and prayers.

On April 18, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference 1 John 1-5 with the subject Jesus was there.

Prayers And Concern: To family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: This week I was able to visit a dear friend of mine, her children Desounza and Henry Minor have lovingly shared her with my family for many years. During our traveling days we were often called Thelma and Louise. Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart. You are truly a gem Mrs. Maureen Minor.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.