The Grass is Always Greener

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisherman’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast this Friday morning from 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. at Farris Park Activity Center. Tickets $5.00 available at City Hall.

Morton Day in the Park this Saturday gates open at 7:00 a.m.

Congratulations To: Morton High School track team.

To: Charlotte Pace on your continued success with Hand of the South Errand Service.

Prayers And Concern: To family and friends who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: When staring at everyone else’s journey, you’re bound to stumble on the road. Many times, other people’s lives appear happier, richer, fuller, maybe even more sanctified by God. When envy settles in, we tend to lose our grateful heart. We lose our way. And Satan is right there escorting us off the path and into a journey we were never meant to take. One without joy, laughter, hope, or peace. Comparisons can mean a slow death of the spirit. The moment we catch ourselves with the grass is always greener mentality, it will only lead us astray. So, we need to stay prayerfully focused on God.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

