Life Preserver

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

A Wildflower Trail. Keep Mississippi Beautiful approached Keep Morton Beautiful about a Wild flower Trail of Morton. To be planted across from Fisher’s Corner, this will improve the entry way into Morton. For more information contact Lisa Alford, Donavon Alford, or Billy Meeks.

Happy Birthday To: Rev. Johnny Qualls, John Paul Ealy, Jaynia Palm, Tracy Sinclair, Jayden Solcum, Tara Jones, Marie Harper, Teresa Ficklin, Eltorry Ficklin, Reggie Ficklin and Shamario Ficklin.

On May 2, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference 2 Samuel 15-21 RSV with the subject Giants.

Prayers And Concern For: Joseph and Tracy White and LaSonya Bland.

Food For Thought: In the difficulties of life, God is our life preserver. When we are battered by the waves of trouble, we can expect God to understand and comfort us in our distress. His Word, like a buoyant life preserver, holds us up in the bad times. But the life preserver only works if we put it on before the boat sinks. To get into God’s life jacket, we must put our arms into the sleeves of prayer and tie the vest with biblical words. God will surround us with His presence. He promises to keep our heads above water in the storms of life.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.