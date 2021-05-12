Graduation 2021

Announcements: The Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to open June 4th at 8:00 a.m.

Vistin: Rosiland McCoy of Atlanta Georgia was home Mother’s Day Week for a relaxing week-long stay.

Congratulations To: Jaylan Earby (JSU), Dr. Kristy Laster (JSU), Vikki Jackson Hodge (MCC) and Kendell Rhodes (JSU). Emarie McGill (Full Scholarship niece) Ariel Wilson (BMS Coach) Twymond Howard (PJH Coach).

Prayer: Continue prayer and support for our sick and shut-ins. The Harper Family.

Food For Thought: 2020 was a very difficult year on so many levels. 2021 has allowed us to see a little light at the end of the tunnel with this being said it’s been extremely hard to attend school let along graduate. Now that you’ve graduated are nearing your graduation date, keep your eye on the prize. I know the journey has been challenging but you didn’t give up, I wish for you a joy filled transition, to the next stage in your life.

Pursue your goals, yet keep your loved ones close, as you utilize your talent and ambition. Let your friends and family give you, their support. As you pursue this next chapter in your life remember to take time to help and serve others even if doing so slows you down a little. As you explore and develop your unique talents, remain humble, realizing that your special abilities are gifts from God.

As life hands you challenges, welcome them as ways to become smarter and stronger. As you acquire material things, know that your most important possessions are honesty, integrity, and the desire to make a difference, may your new path take you where you want to go.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.