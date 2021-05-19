One Day At A Time

Announcements: The Scott County Farmer’s Market is gearing up to open June 4th at 8:00 a.m.

The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the city board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

We Care Missions Food Distribution dates for May are 14th and 21st at Morton United Methodist Church located at 29 Church St. Morton Ms. 10 a.m. -12:00 noon.

Acknowledgements To: On Saturday May 15, 2021 Fred Harper and his group. Growth and Development, these young men and women were picking up trash in Morton. Community Service at its best.

Prayer: Continue prayer and support for our sick and shut-ins. Laverne Davis, Curtis Rayford, Howard Clemons, Deon Lewis and family and Mrs. Flossie Hayes Ford and family. Sympathy, Love and Understanding to John Lewis and Family.

On May 16, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference. Matthew 5:41 RSV with the subject Go The Extra Mile.

Food For Thought: The idea of taking one day at a time may seem very narrow. However, never underestimate the cumulative effect of the days that we live. Take, for example, a single penny. If you see a penny lying on the sidewalk, would you pick it up. One moment may not seem important in one day, but as we begin to multiply those moments, it’s astounding how many we would have in a month. I can’t say how many moments we have in a year, and it is utterly beyond my imagination to think about how many moments could be accrued in a lifetime. Sometimes it seems we’re making little progress, sometimes it seems all of our efforts are useless, but we keep trying, we struggle without giving up. We can’t give up. No matter the season in our lives.