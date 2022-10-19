Women Day 2022

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

The Friends of the Library will be hosting, “Bingo Night” on October 20, 2022, starting at 5:00 p.m. All cards are $1 each. All proceeds will go back to the library to help with supplies.

Halloween in the Park will be held on October 31, 2022 at Farris Park $3 per child to trick or treat. A bag is provided for each child. Time 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Haunted Trail in the Park 6:30-

8:00 p.m. $5 per person

The 128th Annual Session of the East Mississippi Baptist State Convention is scheduled to be held October 24-27 2022 at the Scott County District Baptist Association 2557 Hwy 80 Morton Ms. President Rev. Dr. Ecclesiastes Goodwin. District Moderator Rev. Charles Bell.

Barter Day returns to Roosevelt State Park. October 22 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for October is 14th and 28th at Morton UMC 29 Church Street. 10: a.m.- 12: noon.

Acknowledgement To: The Nu Pi Zeta Chapter President Jasmin Burks-Page Rho Iota Zeta Chapter President Sandrena Durr and Jackie Patrick and Janice Fitten for the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk 2022 at Farris Park on October 15, 2022.

To: Angel Myers, Lora Reese, and Mrs. Mary Lofton; Hines “Big Daddy” Lofton Community Center for their 2nd Annual Salute to Our Community’s Breast Cancer Survivors.

Continue Prayer For: Our friends and family who continue to face health challenges. Sympathy to the families of Travis Jones, his mother Anetra Qualls father Travis Jones.

Food For Thought: Pleasant Hill held their Annual Women Day Program on October 16, 2022. Theme Women of God Embracing Challenges and Change. Sis Renee McDougle was the speaker and Sis. Latorria Davis White was the program guide. Many encouraging words were given to the women. Sis. Shannon Jones left us with “Don’t Get Ready, Stay Ready.” Sis Renee left us with” Always Support Each Other.” A Godly woman is a woman of beauty, A women of grace. A woman of excellence and a woman who loves the Lord.

The Pastor and members of Pleasant Hill M.B. would like to think our visitors who took time out of their busy schedule to come and fellowship with us.

