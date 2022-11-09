This Moment

Happy Birthday To: Shannon McDougle, Rev. Marcus McDougle, Jaylan Earby, Jimmie Rashaud Lewis, JaMiracle Patrick, Jakhya Canady, Cortez and Coleone Thomas, Revonne Boyd, Willie McClendon, Karen Bloodsaw, Londyn and Brandon Ficklin.

Community News: A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Forest Holiday Market is set for November 12th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. For more information contact Forest Chamber of Commerce. The Christmas Parade is set for December 2.

Cookies with Santa December 3, 2022 Morton Activity Center Farris Park from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa $5. Morton’s Christmas Parade December 5th theme “It’s a Whoville Kind of Christmas”.

Christian Triumph M.B. Church will have their Annual Fall Revival November 7-9, 2022. 7:15 nightly.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are the 11th and 18th at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street. 10: a.m.- 12: noon.

November 21, 2022 Friends of the Morton Library will be having a pie sale just before Thanksgiving Holidays. If interested, bring a pie by 9:00 a.m. to the library. All proceeds go to the library to make improvements. December 1, 2022 from 4:30-5:30 the library will be having a cookie swap you are asked to bring 2 dozen Christmas cookies that will be sold for $10. Proceeds will be used where needed for the library.

On November 6, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference Mark 4:12 with the subject Pay attention.

Continue Prayers For: Our friends and family who continue to face health challenges

Food For Thought: Sometimes we’re in such a hurry to get to the future that we miss out on the present. God has gifts He wants to give us right now. Don’t be so excited about tomorrow that we overlook the grace He’s giving us today.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@-yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.