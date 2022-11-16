Wonderful

Community News: A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

The Forest Christmas Parade is set for December 2.

Cookies with Santa December 3, 2022, Morton Activity Center Farris Park. 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa $5. Morton’s Christmas Parade December 5th theme “It’s a Whoville Kind of Christmas”.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are the 11th and 18th at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street. 10 a.m.- 12 noon.

November 21, 2022 Friends of the Morton Library will be having a pie sale just before Thanksgiving Holidays. If interested, bring a pie by 9:00 a.m. to the library. All proceeds go to the library to make improvements. December 1, 2022 from 4:30-5:30 the library will be having a cookie swap you are asked to bring two dozen Christmas cookies that will be sold for $10. Proceeds will be used where needed for the library.

On November 13, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference Hebrews 11:6 Luke 3:15 with the subject The Power of Expectations.

Continue Prayers For: Our friends and family who may be facing health and life challenges. Pam Lepard (co-worker) Judy Hillard (co-worker) and Ida Burgess. Sympathy to the families of Rev. Scott Mangum.

Food For Thought: Just because we want something to happen, doesn’t mean it will, no matter how hard we pray. We’ve all found that out. But when we truly commit everything, we do to God, praying only for His grace to be given free rein in our lives, then we will be surprised by what comes about. It may not be what we imagined but it will be wonderful!

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@-yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.