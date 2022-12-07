Challenging Times

Community News: A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

BMJ Class of 1967 will be having a Fundraiser to support the BMJ Education Foundation Scholarship Fund. On December 17, 2022. Harvey’s Fish House will be at Farris Park Cooking on site. Time 12:00 -6:00 p.m. Cost $25. Raffle Tickets are currently on sale $5 ($100 gas card, Cuisinart Bread Maker $100 Walmart card) $10 Tickets (Chromebook, Windows laptop, 42” TV) For more information contact Dessie Sturkin 601-479-8928 or McKinley Kincaid 601-478-3560.

Happy Birthday To: Emory Qualls, Ashley McDougle, Kayla McDougle Kamarinah Amen, Kendall Rhodes and Robert Matheny.

Pleasant Hill MB Church will be having their Christmas Program December 18, 2022 along with regular services. Come join us.

Congratulations To: Betty and David Early on your 52nd Wedding Anniversary.

Continue Prayers For: Our friends and family who may be facing health and life challenges. Pam Lepard (co-worker) Judy Hillard (co-worker) Jean Manning and Ida Burgess, Peggy Lewis, and Brenda Matheny.

On December 4, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture, reference Acts 20:33-38 with the subject The Good Giver.

Food For Thought: As we navigate through this 2022 Holiday Season, we find ourselves wondering what’s around the next corner. In 2020 and 2021 we were in the middle of a full-blown Coronavirus Pandemic. We are still facing a Pandemic just a different kind. Shopping on line is still a norm for some, wearing a mask is still a part of our lives. We have the flu and other infections that is demanding our attention. During this holiday season let’s try to be gentle, patient, loving and kind to all mankind. Maintaining our faith in all situations and circumstances

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.-com. I would love to share your news.