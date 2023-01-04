New Year Blessings

Announcements: A weekly Prayer service is held every Wednesday at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest. Starts at 10 a.m. everyone is welcome.

Happy Birthday To: Jimmie Lewis, Johnnie M. Jones, Willie B. Slocum, Marlow Ficklin, Birdie Ross, Akili McDougle, June Givens, Juliet Baldwin, Viola Williams and Robert Jackson. Heavenly Birthday Joseph Lewis and Julia Lewis.

Prayers and Concern For: Our friends and family who are continuing to face health challenges. Pauline Bryant, Peggy Lewis, Brenda Matheny, Charles and Oneda Laster. Sympathy to the families of Lettie Beamon.

On January 1, 2023 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture, reference Job 42:10-17 with the subject I am so glad I don’t look like the hell I’ve been through.

Food For Thought: We are in a brand-new year with lots of things to explore. We have a 365-page book to write. Today is page one of 365. May your pages be filled with love, laughter, happiness, thoughtfulness, and forgiveness and let us not forget to include praise for our Creator. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.

Wishing you all a prosperous New Year!!

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.-com. I would love to share your news.