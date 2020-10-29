A Pure Heart

Announcements: Election Day, is approaching everyone please exercise your right and go cast your ballot for your chosen candidates.

Morton Public Library will observe Trick or Treat on October 30, 2020 during hours of 9:30-5:30. This will be the only sanctioned celebration for the city this year due to COVID. Treat bags will be given to those attending the event. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Congratulations To: The Morton Panthers on their big win this past Friday night.

To: Charles Smith of Greater Tree Of Life Deliverance M.B. Church on being crowned a Deacon on October 25, 2020.

Pleasant Hill M. B. Church service was live on October 25, 2020. Rev. McDougle spoke on the Sunday School lesson, The Most Excellent Way. Now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13. We would like to acknowledge the awesome job our pastor is doing getting the word out and keeping hope alive during these difficult times.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who continue to face health challenges. Richard Pierce, Laverne Davis and Shelia Burks and Family the family of Clarissa Wilson. Sympathy to the family of Johnny Billy Patterson.

Food For Thought: It takes a pure heart to see God. We can attend church services, read our Bibles, and pray, but if sin fills our heart, we will not see God. We will know when we have encountered God because our life will no longer be the same. If for some reason we allow ourselves to become estranged from God and His activity, we need to prepare to experience His cleansing. Sanctification prepares us to see and hear God.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847. I would love to hear your news.