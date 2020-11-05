Anxious

Announcements: If you are looking to earn your High School Diploma. The Youth Challenge program, located at Camp Shelby might be for you.

The Theme for the Christmas Parade this year is No Place Like Home For Christmas. It has not been decided yet if this event will go on. A meeting will be held to decide later in November. Cookies with Santa will not be held this year.

After twelve years the Golden Chicken Trophy is roosting again in Morton. Congratulations to all.

Congratulations To: Our Mayor Gerald Keeton on completing the necessary studies to achieve the third level of Professional Development Municipal Official Program from the Mississippi Municipal League.

Happy Birthday To: Shannon McDougle, Rev. Marcus McDougle, Jaylan Earby, Jimmie Rashaud Lewis, JaMiracle Patrick, Jakhya Canady, Cortez and Corleone Thomas, Revonne Boyd, Willie McClendon Karen Bloodsaw, Londyn Ficklin and Brandon Ficklin.

On November 1, 2020 our morning message was brough by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference Exodus 14:10-13 with the subject What do you do when you’ve done all you can.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: Be anxious for nothing sounds like great advice, but at times most of us have the feeling that it only works for highly mature saints and is not practical for the average Christian. Yet, the key to making it work is found in the same verse we can be anxious for nothing if we are continually taking our problems to God in prayer, thanking Him for solving past problems, and trusting Him to work the current situations out. Praying about things, of course, shouldn’t keep us from doing what God inspires us to do to solve our problems, but we should trust and pray instead of fretting and worrying.

Be Safe. Please follow the CDC guidelines.