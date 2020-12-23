A Christmas Prayer

On December 20, 2020 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle.

Scripture reference John 1:11-18 with the subject Unopen Christmas Gift.

A Home going Celebration was held on December 19, 2020 for Miss. Hattie Mae Beeman at Farris Hill Cemetery. Continue to pray for her mother Mrs. Margie Beeman’ children, Chris, Quincy and Aron Beeman. Our sick and shut also needs our prayers.

We want to thank the parents and children of Pleasant Hill that participated in our online Christmas Program.

Let us Pray that strength and courage be given to all, along with reason and understanding that the good that lies in every man’s heart may day by day be magnified that men will come to see more clearly not that which divides us but that which unites us together. That each hour may bring us closer to a final victory, not of nation over nation, but of man over his own evils and weakness that the true spirit of this Christmas Season its joy its beauty, its hope, and above all its abiding faith may live among us that the blessing of peace be ours the peace to build and grow, to live in harmony and sympathy with others, and to plan for the future with confidence. Today as never before, Almighty God, we pray for your loving peace upon us.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847. I would love to hear your news.