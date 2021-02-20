Stillness

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Citizens who are interested are welcome to attend.

There is a Tutoring Program offered by the Excel Community and Learning Center for more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

We Care Missions Food Distribution dates are February 26th from 10-12 noon. Location Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Vistin: Pamela and husband Tyrone Roy of Jacksonville Flordia spent Valentine Weekend in Atlanta Georgia, while there they were able to connect with cousin Rosiland McCoy. On February 13, they ate at Lickety Split owned by Kevin Spann of Morton Ms.

Prayers and Concern For: Our friends and family who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: We should meditate within our heart and be still. Many of us have lost the ability to meditate on God. We either tell ourselves that meditation is something only monks do, not true. When we lie down in bed at night, instead of meditating calmly and trusting in God, we fret and toss and turn. When we learn to trust that God can protect us and work out our problems, then we can lie down peacefully and sleep. That same trust gives us the strength to face our days with confidence.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.