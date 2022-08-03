Our prayers are with the family of Keion Hughes who transitioned Friday, July 29th. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his mother, Ms. Jacqueline Hughes and siblings, Tanihhija Hughes-Mickens, Tabrey Hughes, Latoviah Thomas and Christaziah Thomas. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Jerry Kirkland Wilson whose Celebration of Life was Saturday, July 23rd at Galilee M. B. Church in Carthage. Minister Geronetta Kirkland Fogleman officiated and delivered his eulogy. Ms. Youlanda Langdon Sanders was the mistress of ceremony. Program participants were Rev. Orie Hudson, Sr., Pastor Marvin Myles, Jr., Johnnie Langdon, and family members, Tonya Stowers, Thaddeus Raine, and Alsie Ray Kirkland. Please remember his family in your prayers especially, his son, Jerry DeShawn Matheny, step-children, Jodie (Shewanda) Matheny and Jessica Matheny (Kenneth) Dowell, and siblings, Alsie (Thelma) Kirkland, Clara Raine, and Barbara (Willie) Butler, and Yvonne (John) Langdon.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Keith NaDaniel Patrick whose Homegoing was Saturday, July 23rd at Miracle Temple COGIC where Pastor Larry Henderson officiated and delivered his eulogy. Ms. Linda Nichols was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Minister Miller Johnson, Urbaneisha Cross, Minister Ricky Viverette, and Ms. Yaminah Morris. Please remember his family in your prayers, especially his parents Mary Woods, Sherman Woods, and Junior Lee Patrick, his children, Keith Jones, Jayden Turner, and Jabious Jones, and siblings Willie Patrick, Tasha Patrick, Rhonda Patrick and Shaleisha Woods, Cassandra (Charles) Bell. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mrs. Annie Laura Ward at the Union Grove M. B. Church with Minister Josh Lyles officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Mavis Dixon was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants were Rev. Melvin Lyles, Elder Terry Frazier, Rev. Sheldon Thomas, Ms. Tasha Parrott Jackson, and Rev. Brodrick Hutchins and Ms. Marie Riley. This 1980 graduate of Scott Central High School furthered her education by attending East Central Community College (ECCC) where she was a featured rifle twirler in the ECCC Marching Band. Her talent as a singer was recognized by all when she won the ECCC Talent Show in 1981 and became one of the few Black women to achieve this prestigious title. She leaves to cherish special memories, her children Dewaun Terrell and Audrianna Walker, her granddaughter Jareana Lyles ‘Granny-Babe’, and siblings, John (Drexella), Wesley, Travis, Helen (Willie) Clayhiggs, Brenda, Rhonda, Janell Ward, and other family members. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Family, friends, classmates and fans of Rashard Tywon Burgess Anderson, former Carolina Panther, celebrated his life July 23rd at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the campus of Jackson State University. Pastor Johnny Ray Sims officiated and delivered his eulogy. Mrs. Andrea Kersh Williams was the mistress of ceremony, and other program participants were Terrence T. Freeman, Rev. Dr. Michael Gibson, Micah Eustache, JSU roommate/teammate Harold “Skeet” Wooten, JSU Assistant Head Coach “Big C” Carl Roberts, Addie McBryde Rehab Center Director Rosie Gibson, and JSU Assistant Athletic Broadcasting Director Rob Jay. Please continue to remember Rashard’s family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodges, LaToya McClendon, Annette McClendon, Qu McClendon, Gail Lee, Melba Dixon, Scott Mangum, London Thompson, Jean Bates, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Marquita Patrick, Brittany Spivey, Cora Jones, Sidney Ellis, Don Bell, Barbara Gatewood, Lucy V. Moore, Lucile Flex, Braxton Kelley, Eunice Slaughter, Kitty Colbert, Viola Morgan, Laura Jackson, Helen Reed Aikens, Roseann Lynn, Darryl McCurdy, Brandi Sharp, Beverly Hollingsworth, Crystal Patterson, Tomi Reed Smith, Buddy Ellis, and other readers who are experiencing health challenges.

We enjoyed the National Bar Association Convention held at the Memphis Hilton Convention Center July 23 – 28th. On their return trip, Attorneys Lisa Ross and Constance Slaughter-Harvey visited the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Museum in Holly Spring. Their Soror, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, was honored when the thirteenth stamp in the Black Heritage Series was issued in 1990. She was born a slave in 1862 in Holly Springs, MS. and was a strong believer and advocate of civil rights and women’s rights. She was one of the founders of the NAACP and she asserted that lynching was that last relic of barbarism and slavery. Over the course of a lifetime dedicated to combating prejudice and violence, and the fight for African American equality, especially that of women, Wells arguably became one of the most famous Black women in the United States.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is a viral disease that causes symptoms such as fever, sweating, headache, muscle aches, back aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a general feeling of discomfort, and exhaustion. Monkeypox causes a rash with papules and pustules on the face and chest. It is closely related to smallpox, but it is not nearly as deadly as smallpox. For additional information, please contact your health provider.

A Retirement Reception was held for Fire Chief Jason, a/k/a J. T., Tillman Thursday, July 28th at the Colbert Common’s Gallery. Family and friends enjoyed the “bittersweet” celebration. Mayor Nancy Chambers welcomed all and spoke of the job well done by Chief Tillman. Elected officials in attendance were Police Chief Will Jones, Alderwomen Yolanda White, Lynn Atkison, and Cynthia Slaughter Melton, and Representative Tom Miles. Chief Tillman will pursue a career in the nursing field. Good luck and best wishes to Chief Tillman, family, and friends on this new venture.

The Scott County MHV Leader Training – Scott County Executive Service meeting was held July 26th at the Scott County office. Program participants were President Frisky Roland, the Harperville Club members, and Christyna Magnum who shared summer recipes. Food samples from recipes were enjoyed by all ladies. Clubs represented were Cluster, Harperville, Morton and Ringgold. Prior to adjournment, July birthday ladies, Connie Wash and Esther Perry, were honored with a Birthday song.

Evangelist Ernestine Reed invites our readers to join her and others to honor and celebrate Sister Dianne Robinson Saturday, August 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Reach One on One. For additional information, please contact Evangelist Reed at 601-594-6656.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born during the period of August 6–11th, namely, Jonathan Thigpen, Tiffany Moman, Jujuan Moore, Hulia Jenkins, and Tiffany Faulkner (6), Rita Russell and Rachel Hayes (7), Israel Miguel (8), Shareka Brown and Joy Major (9), Charles Brown (10), and Nikerri Nicks, Michael Johnson, Raphael Nicks, Denise Sweet Owens, and Constance Harvey-Burwell (11).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #680: Maggie Roberts Dawson attended North Scott High School and is now practicing with the Community Clinic in Forest. She worked at the Clark Clinic in Morton for many years! We’re proud of her and wish her our very best. Mattye C. Evans provided the correct response moments before Eleanor Longmire called in her correct response.

Quiz Teaser #681: Which African American County Agent served more than 15 years in Scott County?