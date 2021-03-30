Our community is saddened by the March 22nd transition of Mrs. Clara Jean Battle Walker, a 1969 graduate of Hawkins High School. Memorial services were held at Evans Memorial Home Chapel with Rev. George Macon officiating and delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Kathleen Futch served as Mistress of Ceremony. Interment was at St. Peter M. B. Church Cemetery. Our prayers are with her family, especially her son, Avery (Rhonda) Battle, and grandchildren, and five sisters, Alice Buford, Willie Ealy, Lillie Mayes, Stephanie Battle, and Shelia Hudson. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the March 24th transition of Dr. Shirley Bailey Johnson of Dade County, FL. She was a 1967 graduate of Tougaloo College and the NAACP State Youth President under the administration of the late Medgar Evers. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Mary Louise Young Robertson who was memorialized March 13th at Lovelady Cemetery. Rev. Smith Butler officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Josie Gammage and R. C. Williams were program participants. Please remember, in your prayers, her family, especially her sons Jerry Lee and Curtis Lee Robertson. Mapp Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mrs. Grace “Missy” Morrow Spann who transitioned Sunday, March 28th in Brandon. Please keep her children, Sarah Gilchrist, Tommy Morrow, and Polly Agee in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. Dean Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Please continue to remember in your prayers our readers who are continuing to face health challenges, namely, LaKendra (Rudi) Burks, Mesdames Flo Chambers, Fannie Bradford, Ernestine Reed, Cora Odom, Helen Harris, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Mamie Spencer, Evelyn Williams, Helen Reed, and Carrie Smith, Don Bell, John Lee Evans, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and Rev. Larry Weathers.

We enjoyed participating, via zoom, in the Women’s Empowerment Forum sponsored by the Rose Chapter (Tupelo, MS) of The Links Thursday, March 25th . Participating panel members were Forest natives, Dean Patricia Watkins Bennett, and Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq. Others participating were Dr. Rochelle Hurt from Daytona, OH, and Amanda Green Alexander, Esq. from Jackson. Subjects addressed were Education, Civic Engagement and Social Justice, Health, and Entrepreneurship. Judge Shirley Byers was the forum coordinator.

On March 25th, Federal District Judge Carlton Reeves testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. It was an eloquent presentation which was shared via zoom. Others participating were Federal Judges Bernice Donald, Frank Bailey, Edward Chen, and James Ho, Law Professors Stacy Hawkins and Maya Sen, and Attorney Peter Kirsanow.

We enjoyed the 2021 University of MS School of Law Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Program held Saturday, March 27th with Dean Sandra Duncan presiding. The late Nausead Stewart, one of the original board members of the W. L. Slaughter Foundation, was one of the inductees. Her law school roommate and lifelong friend, Constance Slaughter-Harvey, shared Attorney Stewart’s background with those in attendance. Ms. Stewart was the first African American on the MS Law Journal Board. She and Boyce Holloman were inducted posthumously. Others inducted were Sherman Muths, Jr., Joy Lambert Phillips, and David Swenson.

St. Michael parishioners celebrated Palm Sunday with an outdoor service and then upon receiving palm branches, returned to the sanctuary where they continued worship services. Sacramental Minister Father Gustavo Amell reminded us that each year we celebrate Palm Sunday by reading Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John’s narrative, but each year, we deepen more and more into God’s mystery. Our passion narratives are stories of failure and courage and also great stories of inspiration. As we begin this Holy Week, it is important to ask ourselves; Have I betrayed the Lord? When have I abandoned him? And When did I deny him? We take a great risk when we say that we are followers of Jesus. During Holy Week, let us take the risk and accompany the Lord in His journey to His passion.

Lynch Chapel U.M. Church Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered the Palm Sunday message, “Deliverance Is Available to You.” Her scripture reference was Psalm 34:17. In person, Facebook, and Teleconference services were available. She asked for continued prayers for all and requested that we continue to observe CDC safety guidelines. Our faith helps us to believe in God and the Lord will deliver us from times of trouble. We can always find deliverance in Jesus Christ. We are living for God today! Repent of your sins – time to stop the madness. Let us be Christians. Ask the Lord to take the hand of Satan off us. If you want to be changed, turn it over to the Lord. Good News – God is Able! Confess to God and trust Him with all aspects of your life. Rev. Wilder closed services with a beautiful rendition of “Deliverance is Available to You.”

Little Rock M.B. Church service was via YouTube. Devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas and he offered prayers for our country, state, and cities. His sermon theme was “If You Don’t Get an Answer After Your Amen, Just Pray Again.” Scriptures referenced were Joshua 6:1-5,10-16 and 1 Corinthians 15:58. The wall of Jericho was another obstacle and opposition for the children of Israel in order to possess their Promise Land. They were to march around in silence for 12 times and then shout on the 13th time on the 7th day. We must obey God and remain silent and keep praying day in and day out until that which separates us comes down. We must be present to win the battle, remember to practice silence, and continue to persevere. We can have a Sunday shout but if we don’t have a transformed life all week, then our shout is of no avail. The children of Israel had their very own ‘memorex moment’ as the wall came tumbling down!!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during April 8-15, namely, Judy Thompson, Olivia Wease, Sammie Futch, and ,Ainsley Crosby (8), Candice Ford, H. T. Smith, James Moore, Lela Figuerou, and Bryson Norman (9), Gregory Ficklin and Larisa Moore (10), Debresha Qualls and Deborah Mayers (11), Rico Jones, Odalis DeLeon, and Ricky Smith (12), Mrs. Martha Reed and Juana Gomez (13), Louise Harrison and Izzy Carter (14, and Mabdilya Gomez, Julian Parker, Pharen Nelson, Sebastian Cristbal, and Aubret Johnson.

Answer to Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #611: The late Cicely Tyson who transitioned at the age of 96, won the Tony Award at the age of 88, received the Medal of Freedom at the age of 93, and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame at the age of 95.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #612: Which national leader graduated from Howard University and Hasting College of Law, and served as a Senator and State Attorney General?