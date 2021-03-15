Stimulus checks on the way - you may

be surprised

“On 12/27/20 the Consolidated Act (CAA) 0f 2021 became law. The law provided for the second round of payments to qualified individuals, to be issued by 01/15/21, to most people. Incarcerated people were eligible for these payments.” (This should apply for current checks.). Reportedly, thousands of checks went out to deceased individuals. (I guess that was only fair since, reportedly many of them voted in the last Presidential election!)

On 03/14/21 on a news program, I watched, Secretary of U.S. Treasury, Janet L. Yellen, said the “Stimulus 1.9 Trillion dollars would have to be paid back and it only can be paid back by higher taxes.” As a result of the radical energy policies, to go Green, we’ve seen a 28% increase in gas prices already. This present increase will add $400 to every automobile’s annual cost of operation. We can look for electricity, natural and propane gas to go up as well!

What Chinese product can you do without! I’ll go first. Joe Biden! Instead of focusing on the man who has left the White House, focus on the one who is in it! He’s the one wrecking America! Why do we send our service men and women overseas to fight for freedom and give it up, over here, without a fight?

Did you know a woman named Margaret Bulkey disguised herself as a man to practice surgery. Women were not allowed to enter her vocation, so she used the name of Dr. James Barry. She was a decorated surgeon and disguised herself for nearly 50 years. It wasn’t discovered, until after her death. (1795-1865 in London, United Kingdom)

Can someone update me on what’s offensive today? It’s hard to keep up! Why don’t the 99% of us, who are not offended by everything, quit catering to the 1% who are?

Before you donate old DVD’S, books, coloring books, crayons, and puzzles to Goodwill, consider offering them to nursing homes?

If you have a child, or grandchild 0 to 5 years old, you might want to sign them up for Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library.” Every month they will send them a free book. The website is https//imagination library.com.

Garden tips: Grow gorgeous Wisteria in your yard. (One of the comments would be exactly mine too). I’d rather plant shards of glass. (Mint goes in that same category.)

Because of the year long “stay at home” due to Covid, a great percentage of people feel depressed. “What does depression feel like: (1) You don’t want to live, but you don’t want to die, (2) You make plans to do everything, but you are exhausted, so end up doing nothing. (3) You don’t want to talk to anyone, but you feel lonely. (4). You wake up in the morning and simply wait for night to come. (5) Get yourself to the doctor’s office!”

Out and about: Ann Rector, from Morton, has been to the Ms. Gulf Coast to meet with family for her 90th Birthday! A cousin, Linda Sue Fairley Hughes drove her down and they all celebrated with lunch at Dempsey’s of Kiln. Incidentally, her cousin, Linda Sue’s grandparents, Annie and Gus Johnson taught school many years ago, at the Ephesus School. A belated birthday to Ann!!

Clean funny’s — This Daylight Savings Time.....Who Wants To Do It! Nobody! Why Are We Doing it? We don’t know!

Scott Baptist reminder. “The Crisis Center is not accepting clothes or household items. It is a Food Pantry.”

Prayer needs — Sick — Mary Ann Warren, Vickie Edwards and Mary Catherine Sessums. Sincere sympathy to the families of Gordon Haralson and Ed Bradford in their loss of loved ones.

A woman came home screeching her car into the driveway. She ran into her house, slamming the door, shouting excitedly! “Honey, pack your bags, I won the Lottery! The husband said, “Oh my God, what should I pack, beach stuff or mountain stuff? “Doesn’t matter, she said “Just get out.”

Good for grins. “As we get older we become like Vintage cars. Maintenance is costly and parts are hard to find,”

A boy saw the empty toilet paper shelves and ask, “Does this mean everyone will have to using “Pull-Ups?” The mother said “Depends.”

A guy walks into a lumber yard and ask for some 2x4’s. The clerk ask “How long do you need them?” The man replied, “A long time, we’re gonna build a house!”

Lord, please restore godliness to the Courts of our land. May those that make our laws do so with a deep commitment to justice for all. In the name of Jesus, we come against any spirit of privilege or special interest that would mar the true administration of justice. We cry out with the prophet Amos. “Let Justice roll like a river.” (Amos 5:24) May a river of justice and righteousness sweep across our Nation.” Amen

Have a God blessed week and share it with others. Remember, you won’t catch Covid on the telephone!