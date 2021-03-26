Happy 101st birthday to Mrs. Joyce Harrison!

Mrs. Joyce Harrison has achieved many goals in her life and the latest is to celebrate her 101st Birthday! I hate we could not celebrate it with her as she taught the Senior Adult Sunday School class, at Ephesus Baptist Church, for many years. Covid has certainly changed our “want too” to “better not!” Our warmest, heart felt wishes go out to her!

President Biden was attempting to board Air Force #1 when he stumbled and fell, not one time, but three times! (He got halfway up the steps and, appeared to have trouble getting his footing on the steps. He recovered only to stumble and fall completely down on the steps again twice. He got up with feet under him, recovered, dusted something off his pants and finally managed to get on the plane. He was headed to Atlanta, Ga. The news about his falls brought out that President Ford fell, while boarding Air Force #1, when he was in office. Only thing was, President Ford had slick steps, due to weather conditions, and he was trying to hold an umbrella over Mrs. Ford.

“Stop Calling It A Covid-19 Bill. It’s the ‘Pelosi Payoff Bill’. (1) 21K for federal employees to stay home; (2) 25K bonus for state government workers; (3) 50M Planned Parenthood; (4) 200M Museum & Library services; (5) 270M Endowment for Arts/Humanities; (6) 600M Pelosi’s home in San Fran; (7) 1.5B for Amtrak; (8) 12B for foreign aid; (9) 15B for Illegal Immigrants eligible health care; (10) 111B for Welfare without work requirements; and (11) 350B to bail out Democratic- blue States!” Now, does it look like ‘Covid relief?’”

Today, we are a divided country and Satan is laughing because that is exactly what he wants, dysfunction, mistrust and hatred helps his kingdom flourish. We have to realize we are not fighting against other people, we are fighting against Satan!

I have decided I’ll never get down to my original weight and I’m okay with that. After all, 6lbs. and 3 ounces is just not realistic!

Just for laughs, from a male: “I was once a male, trapped in a female body. But then, my Mother gave birth!”

You can now buy playing cards that contain no gender. No King’s, Queen’s or Jack’s. Instead they have Gold, Silver and Bronze and are called GSB decks.

Women’s magazine page 9: How to lose weight fast; page 10; You’re beautiful just the way you are; page 11: Cake recipe. —“How’s the diet going with you? Not good? I had eggs for breakfast, scrambled? No....Cadbury’s.” (You know Easter comes but once a year, so why not?

Guys, knowing your wife is wrong is one thing, telling her she’s wrong is just plain stupidity!

“It’s a Southern thing: No matter how confusing life can get, just know you’ll never be more confused than a thermostat, in March, in the South!”

Prayers needed - Billy Walker, Nelda and Gary Risher and 5 year old girl, Ashley Doolitle, who needs a liver transplant. Our heartfelt sympathy to the families of Mary Ann Warren, Heather Taylor, FNP, and Willie McIntosh in their loss of their loved ones.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no one can steal!

Tom Miles posted the following on FB: “FEMA on track to begin reimbursing funeral costs for families, who lost loved ones to Covid-19. Under the Coronavirus Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, FEMA will provide financial aid for Covid-19 related funeral expenses that occurred after January 1-2020.”

A Miracle Prayer: I’m praying for everyone who needs a miracle. Only God can do the impossible. He can make a way when it seems to be no way. Today, I pray God will touch your health, your home, your family, your faith and your finances. Amen!

Have a God blessed week.