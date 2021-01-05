National Week to Honor Volunteer Firefighters

Last week was set aside to honor all those who volunteer to give their time, and many times their own safety, to keep the trucks rolling to fires, scenes of accidents and emergency health calls! We owe a great debt of gratitude to all these men and women who are dedicated to this calling! Thanks for all you do!

Maxine Waters statement to the crowd of demonstrators to the trial of Derek Chauven “We’re looking for the Guilty, Verdict! I hope we will get a verdict of Guilty, Guilty, Guilty and if we don’t, we cannot go away!” When asked by reporter’s what the protestors should do if the jury returned a verdict of Acquittal, she said, “We have to stay on the streets and get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure they know we mean business!” (The Western Journal)

I know we all are tired of constant news of last week’s trial, so the only thing I will add is Nancy Pelosi’s comment about Maxine Waters. She said, “Maxine Waters shouldn’t apologize for her comment, that many have called, “Incitement of Violence.” (Some Democrat’s are so angry at Maxine Waters and say they will back her losing the chairwoman position of the House Financial Committee).

Another tragic bit of news: “The cop that hid during a school shooting is being reinstated with back pay. On Valentine’s Day 2018, Sergeant Brian Miller hid behind a cement pillar while the teacher’s and student’s, he was supposed to be protecting, were being massacred in a Parkland School. Florida has decided to give Miller his job back. An Arbitrator ruled, that because of a technicality in his case, it should be dismissed. He will be reinstated with full back pay as well as the same seniority!” (American Web Media)

Cop: “You we’re going to fast!” Driver: “I was just trying to keep up! With the traffic! Cop: “There isn’t any!” Driver: “I know, That’s how far I am behind.”

Our suspicions are finally confirmed. The local “big store” during a employee briefing were told. “Okay, you guys know the drill. Our customers finally know where to find everything. Tonight we mix it up again!”

T-Shirt “Working like crazy.....To support the Lazy”

President Biden said, “Raising taxes, the study shows, will not slow the economy at all. It will make the economy function better!” Hey Joe, I think it’d be less confusing if you just turned the Teleprompter around and let us read it ourselves. If you think your present job is tough, how’d you like to be the sign language interpreter at Biden’s speech?

Have you seen the photo of the current flags being flown over our nation’s ‘White House’? The LGBT flag is flying on top, of flagpole, over our Nation’s flag!

I don’t object to having more detailed background checks for guns. But, do the same for Voter I.D. And Immigration! In a nation, so divided, I’m with the ones who carry firearms and know which bathroom to use! We’ve come to a bad place in our country when we are offended by everything except sin!

Notice to some thoughtless people — The side of the road is not your dumpster. Whether it be a highway, country road, non-maintained road etc., stop being disrespectful!

“We seem to be getting closer and closer to a situation where nobody is responsible for what they did, but all are responsible for somebody else did. (Thomas Sowell)

Oh Lord, when I grow weary, please help me to remember each day; to count my blessings and not my crosses; to count my gains and not my losses; to count my laughs and not my tears; to count my joys and not my fears; to count my health and not my wealth; and most of all to count on you, my God. Amen!