National Day of Prayer

For the first time in 70 years, the day of National prayer permit has been denied by the Biden Administration! We are living in some dark evil days. Pray for our Children as never before. Satan is after this generation Big Time!

Our V.P. Harris and Mexico to discuss giving migrants U.S. Citizenship, if they plant trees in Mexico. The idea is that the U.S. Government would offer temporary Visas, possibly leading to citizenship, to help restore forest in Mexico and Central America (3 billion trees). This is to help with climate change, create 1.2 mMillion jobs and motivate farmers to stay on their land, instead of migrating to the United States!

“Common sense says, Not At All but the Biden administration is lacking Common Sense”! (Western Journal)

“Governor, Ron DeSantis (R) of Florida just dropped tactical nuke on Antifa/BLM. He recently announced the terms of Florida’s new Law Enforcement Protection Act. BOOM! Check it out: Arrested during a riot — stay in jail until you stand before a judge; Participate in a riot — forfeit State benefits/employment; Strike a Cop — mandatory (6) months in jail; Violent assembly. — Felony; Block a roadway. —felony; Participate in a riot, from out of state, enhanced sentence; Any local government that refuses to provide adequate protection for its citizen, will forfeit Sovereign Immunity protection. Will allow its citizens to sue that local government for compensation; Any municipality that Defunds the Police will be Defunded of future grants or aids.” (Law and order wins in Florida).

A group of professional people posted this question to a group of 4-8 year old children. “What Does Love Mean?” The final one was a 4 year old child where his next door neighbor, a elderly man, who had just recently lost his wife. Upon seeing the man cry, the little boy, went to the old gentleman’s yard, climbed into his lap and just sat there. When his mother asked him what he said, to the neighbor, the little boy said, “Nothing, I just helped him cry”.

“This past week LUMBER FUTURES on the Stock Market went full Bitcom and jumped, at one point, that trading had to be halted to allow heads to cool. Voya said, “Early in the pandemic, lumber yards stopped ordering from the sawmills as no one wanted to be sitting on inventory. But, they misjudged the lockdown! Also, the alternate to plywood stand board the production was halted because the snow/ice in Texas stopped the production of resin — that is used in this production.”

Lumber prices are through the roof. The national average price of a random length 2 X 4, a common cut in house framing, hit $1,200 for every 1,000 board foot. Up 50% one month and triple what it went early last year, before the pandemic. As an example, wood cost to build a deck in April 2020 -$936, April 2021 -$3,696.

I read last week, fuel (gasoline and diesel) is going to be scarce in July and some stations will run out of fuel. This will especially be happening in larger towns and vacation areas, but could be local. This is due to the increased demand and the reduced numbers of trucks now hauling fuel. The pandemic, when we were under the Stay Home orders, trucks weren’t needed and many owners had to go out of business. Naturally, this will cause a price increase in fuel.

Two women were on a train fighting bitterly over the last seat. The conductor had already tried, unsuccessfully, to intervene when the engineer shouted to the conductor, “Let the ugly one take the seat!” Both women stood for the rest of the journey. Argument done!

Prayer needs: Vickie Edwards, Jake Nester, Gail Lee, Ted Harrison, April Henderson and little Matison Smith. Our sincere sympathy to the family of Duwain Redd in the loss of their loved one. (In his early years he lived in our community, before his family moved to Forest. He will be remembered as the man who went walking around town — checking on people who worked in stores and having a kind word to say to those he met on the streets.)

Why I like Retirement! Question, how many days in a week? Answer - (6) Saturday’s and (1) Sunday; Question, When is a retirees bedtime? Answer - Two hours after falling asleep on the couch; Question, How many retirees does it take to change a lightbulb? Answer - Only one, but it might take all day; Question, What is the biggest gripe of retirees? Answer- There is not enough time to get everything done; Question, Why don’t retirees mind being call Seniors? Answer - The term comes with a 10% discount; Question, Among retirees, what is considered ‘formal attire’? Answer - Tied shoe laces.

Dear Lord, from the poor all the way to the President, we need You. I’m praying for a Revival in every sector. Breathe Your spirit through the White House and through the streets where so many struggle without homes. I know you love us all and My prayer is that You Move All Across America. Amen.